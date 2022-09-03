LIV Golf continues to break down barriers, and it has confirmed players will be allowed to wear shorts in competitive play.

The Saudi-funded organisation does not have official status, and it could be some time before that happens - if at all - as it's application for world ranking status is under review.

But it has lured some of the biggest players in the sport on the back of mega contracts.

One of LIV’s taglines is “golf, but louder” and players take part in events with music blaring and crowds making noise.

LIV CEO Greg Norman has said the aim is to attract a younger audience and make it fun. His latest move is to confirm players can wear shorts.

"It's official,” Norman said. “As of tomorrow, LIV Tour players will be able to wear shorts. The first league and tour to make it official."

The established tours, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, have flirted with the idea of allowing players to wear shorts, but so far they have resisted calls and trousers must be worn in competition rounds.

Since 2019, professionals have been allowed to wear shorts in non-competitive scenarios, such as practice rounds and pro-ams.

There has been one exception when temperatures soared into the 40s at the 2019 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, and shorts were allowed in tournament play.

The PGA Tour has made changes to its schedule to combat the challenge of LIV.

It will be interesting to see if there is any reaction to players being allowed to wear shorts.

