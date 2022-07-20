Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Ryder Cup captain has been brought to a close, with the Swede expected to join LIV Golf.

The 46-year-old, a veteran of five Ryder Cups, was named captain for Team Europe at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy next year.

However, reports began to swirl weeks ago that Stenson’s head had been turned by an offer from LIV Golf.

Stenson was widely believed to be one of them, and it would appear to be the case after a statement was released confirming he had been axed as captain.

“Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect,” a statement from Team Europe read.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.”

Team Europe confirmed a new captain will be named, and it remains to be seen whether they go for a previous skipper or a new face.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course,” the statement said. “Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

The field for Bedminster was revealed by LIV on Tuesday evening, with Paul Casey confirmed to be in the field. Stenson, it seems, will follow suit.

