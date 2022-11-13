Nelly Korda got the better of a duel with fellow American Lexi Thompson to claim her first win of the year on the LPGA Tour at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

It has been a tough year for Korda, whose start to the season was delayed by a blood clot in her arm.

But back to defend her Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Korda found form to secure the win that returned her to No. 1 in the world rankings.

She went bogey-free on Sunday, as a round of 64 secured a one-shot win from Thompson.

Final Leadeerboard

1. Nelly Korda, 14-under

2. Lexi Thompson, 13-under

3. Allisen Corpuz, 11-under

T4. Morgane Metraux, nine-under

T4. Hannah Green, nine-under

T4. Gaby Lopez, nine-under

T7. Maria Fassi, nine-under

T7. Lizette Salas, nine-under

T7. Ally Ewing, nine-under

Korda began the day two shots adrift of the leaders, and made a positive start with a birdie on the opening hole.

Further birdies followed on seven and eight, and as overnight leader Allisen Corpuz slipped back, it turned into a three-way fight between Korda, Thompson and Maja Stark.

Stark is a rising talent in the game and was in the mix for much of the round, but a bogey on 11 stopped her in her tracks.

Thompson held the lead on the 11th, but missed a putt for par from the six-foot length that has been her Achilles heel throughout her career.

The error on the 11th was compounded by another bogey on 12, but it was cruel as her tee shot found the green only to spin back into the water.

A stunning approach to inside a foot saw Thompson bounce back with a birdie on 13, and she devoured the par-five 14th for another birdie.

Korda, though, proved a relentless force when coming from behind to win in Sotogrande, and it was the same at Pelican Golf Club.

Her driving was excellent, iron play exemplary and putting rock solid which led to birdies on 13, 16 and 17 to open up a two-shot advantage..

Korda made bogey on 18 after missing the green to the left to hand a chance to Thompson but, needing a birdie to force a play-off, she air-mailed her approach over the green and was unable to chip in.

For Korda, it is an eighth win on the LPGA Tour and sets her up superbly for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Thompson’s LPGA Tour drought dating back to 2019 continues, but positives can be taken from her battle with Korda.

