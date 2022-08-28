Thriston Lawrence secured his second win on the DP World Tour when beating Matt Wallace in a play-off to lift the European Masters.

Wallace was back in Europe after missing out on retaining his PGA Tour card, and he burst back into form.

After trailing by three shots at the start of the day, Wallace played aggressively to force a play-off.

But the Englishman missed a par putt on the first extra hole, as Lawrence added to his win at the Joburg Open earlier in the season.

The roll call of honour on the trophy is an impressive one, with the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, Nick Price, Colin Montgomerie, Lawrence’s fellow South African Ernie Els and in recent times Matt Fitzpatrick securing victory on one of the most picturesque courses in golf.

“It is a privilege to take this victory, there is so much history going around this event, all the past champions,” Lawrence said of his win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps. “I can’t wait to get my hands on the trophy.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Thriston Lawrence, 18-under

2. Matt Wallace, 18-under

3. Richard Mansell, 16-under

T4. Jorge Campillo, 15-under

T4. Antoine Rozner, 15-under

T4. Scott Jamieson, 15-under

T7. Marcel Schneider, 14-under

T7. Alejandro Canizares, 14-under

The win takes Lawrence into the top 100 in the world.

“It is a dream come true,” he said. “Growing up you want to be in the top 100 in the world.

“To achieve it is quite emotional. It is awesome.”

Wallace began the day three strokes adrift, but spoke positively on Saturday evening about going on the attack.

He laid down a marker with a birdie on the first, and further red numbers at seven, nine and 14 drew him level with the overnight leader who set alarm bells ringing with a double-bogey on five.

The pair stood on the 18th tee all square, and both made pars - but Wallace did so in adventurous fashion after hooking his tee shot into the trees on the left.

Wallace’s shot stayed in the trees and he did well to find the front of the green with his second.

He crafted an excellent two-putt, leaving Lawrence with a 20-footer for the win after finding the heart of the green. His effort drifted to the right and they went back to the 18th tee for a play-off.

Both split the fairway the second time around, but Wallace’s approach came out hot and finished on the fringe.

His putt bobbled, it took all the pace out of the ball and came up short.

Lawrence two-putted in sensible fashion, and he was crowned the victor when Wallace’s effort drifted by on the left side.

The victory moved Lawrence into the top-10 in the Race to Dubai standings, while it is a welcome return to form for Wallace who will take confidence into the second half of the year as he seeks a first win since 2018.

