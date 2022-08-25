Rory McIlroy is hopeful the launch of TMRW Sports and TGL will enable Tiger Woods to extend his playing career.

McIlroy and Woods confirmed the launch of the “High-tech golf league” which will see star names from the world of golf taking part in a 3vs3 games in a virtual format inside major stadiums.

Ad

Woods has only played three events in 2022, as he continues to struggle with the leg injury he suffered in a serious car accident.

Golf ‘It has been incredible’ - Theegala thrilled with debut season on PGA Tour AN HOUR AGO

Walking looked a huge effort for the 15-time major winner, but that will not be an issue in a virtual format.

McIlroy is unsure what Woods’ schedule on the PGA Tour will look like, but expects TGL - which is set to start in 2024 - will enable fans to keep seeing him in action.

“Who knows where we’re going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right?” McIlroy said. “We don’t know what his schedule is going to be. We don’t know how his body is going to be.

“But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on primetime TV, without really any wear and tear on his body, I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius, I think it is a really good use of his time.”

Expanding on the concept in general, McIlroy said: "It will be added and complementary to the PGA Tour season, and also Tiger Woods is involved, so I think it will be pretty cool.

"I think it is a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to show a different side of themselves.

"Primetime on Monday nights, I think it is great for brand exposure to try and engage a different audience. We have heard about how old the golf audience is, so trying to get younger eyeballs on it, and I just think it is a really cool concept.”

There are set to be six teams taking place in the 15-event series.

Golf 'The PGA Tour has a lot of momentum right now' - Jordan Spieth 2 HOURS AGO