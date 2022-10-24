Golf is hard. And competition among the elite of the game has never been fiercer, which makes Rory McIlroy returning to the top of the world rankings for a 107th week a fantastic achievement.

“It feels awesome," McIlroy said. "I am looking forward to celebrating with my team as it is a big achievement, I am very proud of myself.

“The journey of trying to get the best out of myself is the satisfying thing. I never feel like I have figured this game out, I don’t think I ever will figure it out, but every day I wake up trying to get closer.”

To be the top golfer in the world for 106 weeks and counting is some achievement. It does not take a mathematician of any standing to tell you it is over two years at the summit of the sport.

There are only three players with more time at the top of the sport, and none are likely to improve their numbers.

Dustin Johnson is third on the list at 135 weeks and following his move to LIV Golf the chances of him ascending to the top spot again are slim.

He is in sight for McIlroy, and should be overhauled at some point next year.

Beyond Johnson, way, way, way in the distance, are Greg Norman and Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods celebrates victory at The Masters at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2001 Image credit: Getty Images

Given the recent history between the pair, they have traded barbs since Norman put LIV Golf on a collision course with the PGA Tour due to his combative approach to luring star names to the Saudi-funded series, it is of no surprise that McIlroy has the Australian’s number on his mind.

McIlroy is the best player in the game, and the rankings finally prove that. He takes lines off tees few others would dare to due to the length he hits the ball and the accuracy he commands. His long irons are comparable with anyone in the game, and his wedge play has improved out of all recognition. Once seen as a suspect putter, his work with Brad Faxon means there are only a handful of players who you would say are more reliable on the greens.

The 33-year-old has the all-round package, and if he can snap a winless run in the majors dating back to 2014, a long run as world No. 1 is on the cards.

But it would need to be a long run to overhaul Norman. A mathematician, or a writer with a calculator, would be able to tell you that McIlroy would need to spend over four years as world No. 1 to get to Norman.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that McIlroy could get there, he likely has well over a decade ahead of him before the possibility of his powers fading comes into the equation.

Still, it would need him to be the best player, and most consistent player, for over four years to haul in the Australian - and that is testament to the quality Norman possessed.

In a lot of golf fans’ eyes, Norman has tarnished his reputation not just with his association with LIV, but how he has gone about agitating things in the sport.

Some may view it as a breath of fresh air, but a less combative approach may have resulted in the game not fracturing in the way it has.

Ignoring Norman the CEO, Norman the golfer was a mighty thing. His combative style as a CEO was exactly his approach to the game, as he had an unshakeable desire to be the best.

Competition in the modern game is higher now than when Norman was strutting his stuff in the 1980s and 1990s, but he was still competing against the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Davis Love and Fred Couples - to name but four.

He won two majors, and with a bit of luck could have had about half a dozen more, such was his brilliance.

Greg Norman kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 115th Open Championship held on 20th July 1986 at the Ailsa Course of Turnberry Golf Club in Turnberry, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

Getting over the line in the majors was his Achilles heel, but he was a serial winner on tour - 88 times in total - and irrespective of what people think of him now, he was a supreme golfer.

Norman at 331 weeks may be an outside goal for McIlroy, but what is not - and is not for anyone who will ever play the game - is Woods’ mark of 683 weeks.

That mathematician and his calculator can tell you that Woods spent over 13 years at the top of the world rankings. 13 years. The vast majority in the game would snap your hand off if you offered them a career of 13 years, let alone 13 years at the summit of the sport.

Woods was well-known long before he turned pro, and within a few years in the paid ranks, courses were being redesigned with the idea of Tiger-proofing them.

It was called taking the Tiger line long before Bryson DeChambeau thought it would be a good idea to spend months in the gym pumping iron to help him whack the ball vast distances.

Fifteen majors are in Woods’ trophy cabinet, and it could have been many more had injury and off-course issues not intervened.

What distinguished Woods and Norman from their peers was an insatiable will to win. It bordered on an addiction, a drug that drove them on and on and on.

McIlroy is a different character and seems to have found a fine balance between life on and off course, but he’s back and the top of the sport and hungry to stay there.

Let’s enjoy seeing him try, as golf is hard.

