Ryder Cup 2021 - 'We had dinner last night, it was fine' - Bryson DeChambeau on Brooks Koepka feud

Bryson DeChambeau played down his long-standing feud with Brooks Koepka on Tuesday, insisting: "I sat down to dinner with him last night, it was fine." Although they are unlikely to be paired together, the bickering duo will be on the same team at this week's Ryder Cup. Steve Stricker, the US Ryder Cup captain, had already declared their dispute a "non-issue".

00:01:36, an hour ago