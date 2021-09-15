Team Europe head to the United States to defend their Ryder Cup title in September, and face a strong home team intent on wrestling back the crown.

With last year’s edition postponed due to Covid, the 2021 Ryder Cup ends the three-year wait for one of golf’s most popular and fiercely contested tournaments.

Captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have made their picks to complete their respective 12-man line-ups, and the battle to reach the all-important 14.5-point marker begins on Friday, September 24.

Here’s everything you need to know about the team tournament as USA take on Europe in Wisconsin.

Who's on the Ryder Cup teams & captains’ picks (Europe/USA)

Meanwhile, the US team is comprised of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks, and there will be six debutants and no Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson – although the latter is one of Steve Stricker's vice-captains for Team USA.

The hosts boast eight of the world’s top 10 players, with 21st the lowest ranking as of September 12, although Europe’s Jon Rahm is the current No 1.

Team USA

(World ranking as of Sep 12 in brackets)

Automatic qualifiers: Collin Morikawa (3), Dustin Johnson (2), Bryson DeChambeau (7), Brooks Koepka (9), Justin Thomas (6) and Patrick Cantlay (4)

Collin Morikawa (3), Dustin Johnson (2), Bryson DeChambeau (7), Brooks Koepka (9), Justin Thomas (6) and Patrick Cantlay (4) Captain’s picks: Daniel Berger (16), Harris English (11), Tony Finau (10), Scottie Scheffler (21), Xander Schauffele (5) and Jordan Spieth (14)

Meanwhile, the 12-man team defending Europe’s crown features three rookies, and while the experienced Ian Poulter was named as one of the captain’s picks, there was no room for Justin Rose as captain Padraig Harrington plumped for Shane Lowry.

Harrington said: "The consistency and the play of Shane under pressure, under stress, that's what we went with. When JR did deliver, he performed, maybe a couple of more weeks, but it was just a step too far.”

Team Europe

(World ranking as of Sep 12 in brackets)

European Points List: Jon Rahm (1), Tommy Fleetwood (36), Tyrrell Hatton (19), Bernd Wiesberger (61)

Jon Rahm (1), Tommy Fleetwood (36), Tyrrell Hatton (19), Bernd Wiesberger (61) World Points List: Rory McIlroy (15), Viktor Hovland (13), Paul Casey (23), Matt Fitzpatrick (27), Lee Westwood (34)

Rory McIlroy (15), Viktor Hovland (13), Paul Casey (23), Matt Fitzpatrick (27), Lee Westwood (34) Captain's picks: Sergio Garcia (43), Shane Lowry (40), Ian Poulter (49)

When was the last US team win & winners by year

USA lead the head to head 26-14, having taken on Great Britain and then Great Britain and Ireland until Team Europe was formed for 1979.

The US’ last victory was in 2016, the last time it was hosted on home soil, with a resounding 17-11 victory making amends after their shock loss at the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ four years prior.

USA vs Europe

2018 - Europe 17.5, USA 10.5, Paris, France

2016 - USA 17, Europe 11, Chaska, Minnesota, USA.

2014 - Europe 16.5, USA 11.5, Gleneagles, Scotland.

2012 - Europe 14.5, USA 13.5, Medinah, Illinois, USA.

2010 - Europe 14.5, U.S. 13.5, Newport, Wales.

2008 - U.S. 16.5, Europe 11.5, Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

2006 - Europe 18.5, U.S. 9.5, Straffan, Ireland.

2004 - Europe 18.5, U.S. 9.5, Bloomfield Township, Michigan, USA.

2002 - Europe 15.5, U.S. 12.5, Sutton Coldfield, England.

1999 - U.S. 14.5, Europe 13.5, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA.

1997 - Europe 14.5, U.S. 13.5, Sotogrande, Spain.

1995 - Europe 14.5, U.S. 13.5, Rochester, New York, USA.

1993 - U.S. 15, Europe 13, Sutton Coldfield, England.

1991 - U.S. 14.5, Europe 13.5, Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA.

1989 - Europe 14, U.S. 14 (Europe retains the cup), Sutton Coldfield, England.

1987 - Europe 15, U.S. 13, Dublin, Ohio, USA.

1985 - Europe 16.5, U.S. 11.5, Sutton Coldfield, England.

1983 - U.S. 14.5, Europe 13.5, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

1981 - U.S. 18.5, Europe 9.5, Surrey, England.

1979 - U.S. 17, Europe 11, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, USA.

USA vs GB / GB & Ireland

1977 - U.S. 12.5, Great Britain & Ireland 7.5, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England.

1975 - U.S. 21, Great Britain & Ireland 11, Ligonier- Pennsylvania, USA.

1973 - U.S. 19, Great Britain & Ireland 1 , Muirfield, Scotland.

1971 - U.S. 18.5, Great Britain 13.5, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

1969 - U.S. 16, Great Britain 16 (U.S. retained the cup), Southport, England.

1967 - U.S. 23.5, Great Britain 8.5, Houston, Texas, USA.

1965 - U.S. 19.5, Great Britain 12.5, Southport, England.

1963 - U.S. 23, Great Britain 9, Atlanta, Georgia.

1961 - U.S. 14.5, Great Britain 9.5, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England.

1959 - U.S. 8.5, Great Britain 3.5, Indian Wells, California, USA.

1957 - Great Britain 7.5, U.S. 4.5 , Yorkshire, England.

1955 - U.S. 8, Great Britain 4, Rancho Mirage, California USA.

1953 - U.S. 6.5, Great Britain 5.5, Wentworth, England.

1951 - U.S. 9.5, Great Britain 2.5, Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA.

1949 - U.S. 7, Great Britain 5, Scarborough, England.

1947 - U.S. 11, Great Britain 1, Portland, Oregon, USA.

1937 - U.S. 8, Great Britain 4, Southport & Ainsdale GC, England.

1935 - U.S. 9, Great Britain 3, Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA.

1933 - Great Britain 6.5, U.S. 5.5, Southport & Ainsdale GC, England.

1931 - U.S. 9, Great Britain 3, Columbus, Ohio, USA.

1929 - Great Britain 7, U.S. 5, Leeds, England.

1927 - U.S. 9.5, Great Britain 2.5, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA.

Dates, schedule, what time will it be on TV/how to watch, tee times, what is the time difference

The Ryder Cup runs from September 24-26 and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. The time difference is six hours, with Central Time six hours behind British Summer Time. That means the action will start in the early afternoon in the UK, with a couple of post-midnight finishes before the final day is expected to conclude at around 11pm BST.

Full Ryder Cup Schedule – All times BST

Friday, September 24

Morning Matches (Foursome)

Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Afternoon Matches (Fourball)

Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Play concludes at approximately 12.30am

Saturday, September 25

Morning Matches (Foursome)

Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Afternoon Matches (Fourball)

Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Play concludes at approximately 12.30am

Sunday, September 26

Singles Matches

Tee times: From 5.04pm to 7.05pm at 11-minute intervals

Play concludes at approximately 10.55pm

What's the venue?

Whistling Straits is located on the shores of Lake Michigan in the state of Wisconsin, and is roughly 150 miles away from Chicago, Illinois.

The Ryder Cup website describes the website: “Open, rugged and windswept terrain defines the walking-only, links-style Straits course sculpted along two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. A masterpiece in the world of golf created by Pete Dye.”

Chris Zugel, the director of agronomy for Golf Kohler which includes Whistling Straits, added: “The setup of the golf course is pretty similar to what it would be in 2015 and other PGA Championships. Greens will be fast. Fairways will be firm.”

“The one difference would potentially be in the rough. We’re not protecting par throughout the rounds. The rough that they’ll be playing out of is fairly similar to what you’d find on your local golf course.”

