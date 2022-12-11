Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala hauled in Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer to become the first debut winners of the QBE Shootout since 2011.

But Hoge and Theegala came from two back to claim the win, with the latter rolling in the winning putt on 18 despite carrying an injury through the final day.

“I had to check on Tom’s back later in the round after carrying me all the way round,” Theegala said after securing his first win on the PGA Tour. “I made a bad swing on the first hole and I pulled something.

“It got better as the round progressed. I knew it was not too big a deal and I tried to keep my partner in it.”

Hoge, who is now a two-time winner on the PGA Tour after his win at Pebble Beach earlier in the year, said: “It was fun.

“With Sahith banged up a bit on the first hole I knew I would have to carry some load.

“I knew he was going to hit some good shots down the stretch, and what a putt on the last.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Tom Hoge & Sahith Theegala, 34-under

2. Charley Hoffman & Ryan Palmer, 33-under

3. Harris English & Matt Kuchar, 32-under

4. Max Homa & Kevin Kisner, 30-under

T5. Trey Mullinax & Scott Stallings, 27-under

T5. Nelly Korda & Denny McCarthy, 27-under

7. Steve Stricker & Cameron Young, 26-under

T8. Corey Conners & KH Lee, 25-under

T8. Brian Harman & Sepp Straka, 25-under

T10. Jason Day & Billy Horschel, 24-under

T10. Maverick McNealy & Lexi Thompson, 24-under

12 Keith Mitchell & JJ Spaun, 23-under

Despite Theegala’s injury, they birdied the first and played steady golf on the front nine.

Hoge made birdie on 14, to cap a run of three in a row, after his partner made a mess of the hole.

They were in front at that point, but the two teams were level on the 18th tee after drama on the 17th.

Palmer holed in from off the green for a birdie on the par-five, with it a notable effort as he played an identical shot for his third but failed to get it on the green and it rolled back to his feet.

It turned into a putting contest on 18, and it was Theegala who converted to secure the win.

“It is pretty special, especially to share it with Tom and have my parents here,” Theegala said. “It is nice to get a taste of victory as it is so, so hard out here.

“There are so many great players and to get a taste feels really, really good.”

Nelly Korda gave a sight of her star quality to the men on the PGA Tour, and emerged from three days at Tiburon Golf Club with tremendous credit.

After showcasing her all-round game over the first two days, Korda and Denny McCarthy went round in 62 on Sunday to finish at 27-under.

Korda saved her best for last, as she came within inches of holing her second on the long par four - and rolled in the putt for birdie.

The world No. 2 in the women’s game secured bragging rights over her fellow LPGA star Lexi Thompson, who also performed with credit alongside Maverick McNealy but finished three adrift of Korda after a final round of 65.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar have a love affair with the QBE Shootout and closed with a round of 62, but they finished at 32-under to come up just short in their bid for a fourth win in the event.

