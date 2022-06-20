Rory McIlroy has said he needs to stay patient and his major drought will come to an end.

For the third time this year, McIlroy paid the price for some sloppy play that left him too much to do.

Ad

As at the Masters and US PGA Championship, he charged home on the back nine only to come up short - as Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title

U.S. Open 'Underdog' Fitzpatrick sets major target after US Open win 2 HOURS AGO

McIlroy was not down for long, as he was one of the first to congratulate Fitzpatrick at the Country Club in Brookline.

He will get the chance to shake things off when teeing it up at the Travelers Championship next week, before shifting his attention to St Andrews for the final major of the year.

The four-time major winner feels he is not far off ending a drought dating back to 2014, and believes the key is to keep contending.

“The game is there,” McIlroy said. “I have got one more start next week in Hartford before I go to the Open Championship.

"I will get two weeks of good rest before the Open and play some links golf and prepare.

“My game is in good shape and I have one more chance to try and get that major.”

Asked to sum up his thoughts after the final round, McIlroy said: “It will take a while, probably.

“I will look at this as another missed opportunity, just as Southern Hills was. But missed opportunities are better than not contending at all, so that is a positive.

"I have to stay patient at this point as if I keep putting myself in position sooner or later it's going to be my day and I am going to get one.”

The final major of the year gets underway at St Andrews on July 14.

U.S. Open 'I had a gorilla on my back, never mind a monkey!' - Foster joy after Fitzpatrick win 3 HOURS AGO