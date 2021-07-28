Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova have long been tipped for future stardom and they bloomed in Tokyo by anchoring Team GB to a historic Olympic gymnastics bronze, writes Charlie Bennett.

The Coventry duo are just 16 years old but they performed like wily veterans as Team GB's women stormed back to clinch a first team medal since 1928 in Tokyo.

Those prospects looked bleak when Team GB, containing the Gadirovas, Amelie Morgan and Alice Kinsella, sat seventh at the halfway stage but they finished strongly and pipped Italy to the podium.

"I never thought this was possible but it is," said Jessica, whose precocious exploits were broadcast live on Eurosport and Discovery+.

"It has gone beyond what I ever expected and I am just speechless. I don't know what to say and feel, it is just incredible.

"Jennifer means the world to me, she is everything. She has been with since the second we touched this earth and to experience this medal with her is amazing.

"Making history and putting our names out there, we are stronger together really."

Morgan delivered the decisive moment, as she nailed an uneven bars routine but their night changed on the vault as the Gadirova twins both earned 14.433s from the judges and Kinsella was close behind on 14.266.

That left them fifth and still with an outside chance of a medal going to their final rotation, the uneven bars.

Jessica went first, scoring 13.566 before Kinsella (14.166) and Morgan (14.033) produced the routines of their lives.

That momentarily put Team GB top but they were swiftly overtaken by Russia and USA, leaving all eyes on Italy.

Team GB had a 39.564-point buffer and Italy, on the beam, came in just below with a 39.108 combined.

"It is more than a dream come true, my dream as just to make the Olympics," said Jennifer.

"My path has been up and down, such a rollercoaster but I am so glad I am here.

"We knew what Italy needed to do and Jess was like don't jinx it. And then it was like we think we have got it. Russia did their stuff and came in first, so being third is more than we can ask for really.

"Our biggest aim was Paris 2024 and even being here is a big achievement, let alone coming away with a medal. It is just incredible and there are no words."

