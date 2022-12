Judo

Tokyo Grand Slam top moments: Uta Abe stars, Koga brothers do late father proud

The return to Japan confirmed the absolute superiority of the Japanese on the judo floor, taking an astonishing 39 medals from 14 categories, including 12 gold. Uta Abe was among the local favourites to crush the competition, while the Koga brothers Hayato and Genki did their late father, legendary judoka Toshihiko Koga, proud.

00:02:29, 38 minutes ago