The Turkish Grand Prix in June has been called off due to COVID-19, with the French Grand Prix brought forward a week and Austria now hosting two races in a row, Formula One said on Friday.

The French Grand Prix at Le Castellet will now be on June 20, with races at Austria's Red Bull Ring on June 27 and July 4 to complete a 'triple-header'.

"We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

"F1 has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria, meaning our season remains at 23 races."

Turkey's Istanbul Park circuit had been added to the calendar only last month to replace the cancelled Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 13.

Formula One said Turkish GP organisers had asked the sport to consider holding the race later in the season, if that was possible.

