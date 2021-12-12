Jarl Magnus Riiber claimed yet another Nordic Combined World Cup victory in Otepaa, Estonia in another sensational day of action for Norway.

The 24-year-old finished 33.5 seconds ahead of German Fabian Riessle in the cross-country after receiving an astonishing 150.3 jump points.

Riessle reached the podium for the first time this season, joined by fellow German Julian Schmid who finished third, just 0.2 seconds behind his compatriot and ahead of Ryota Yamamoto.

Riiber's victory was his fifth in a row and sixth win in seven World Cup events this year, having also won Saturday's event and at home in Lillehammer last week.

In the women's event, Norway completed an impressive clean sweep, with Gyda Westvold Hansen winning her fourth consecutive event.

The 19-year-old won on both days in Lillehammer last week as well as Saturday's competition in Otepaa, meaning she has won every event so far.

She finished 49 seconds clear of fellow Norwegian Ida Marie Hagen in the cross-country after receiving 127.8 jump points, with Hagen finishing 0.4 seconds ahead of Marte Leinan Lund to take silver.

The Norwegian trio were comfortably ahead of Ema Volavsek of Slovakia.

