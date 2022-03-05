Jarl Magnus Riiber starred on home snow and closed the gap on yellow bib holder Johannes Lamparter, as the men's Nordic Combined season heads for a thrilling finish.

The three-time defending Crystal Globe winner jumped the furthest with 139 metres and converted that lead into a 57.5-second victory from Lamparter.

The Austrian saw his lead cut to just 87 points with three events to go, starting on Sunday.

Third place went to Riiber's teammate Jens Luras Oftebro, while Olympic champion Joergen Graabak was fourth.

