Paris 2024 Olympics President Tony Estanguet says he wants to "make people dream", as he joined in with 'Olympic Day' celebrations around the globe.

The event - held to commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded and to promote sport, health and being together - marks just over two years until the next Olympiad in the French capital.

And with that major milestone looming into view, Estanguet - who was present at an Olympic Day event in the Stade de France surrounding area on Sunday - took the opportunity to share an update on his country's plans for the summer games.

Speaking to Eurosport France , Estanguet - a three-time Olympic champion in canoeing - said: "We are not going to back down on our ambition.

"We want the French to be proud. This country is crazy and capable of doing incredible things.

"We want to go where we are not expected. We're going to hold competitions at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, at the Grand Palais, at the Invalides, at the Place de la Concorde, at the Château de Versailles, and a beautiful opening ceremony on the Seine to promote our iconic heritage.

"That's really what it's all about, making people dream and to be for the people.

"This ceremony on the Seine is an opportunity to have ten times as many people enjoying this moment."

Estanguet is cognisant of the fall-out from May's Champions League final held at the Stade de France - which saw police struggling to manage the crowds resulting in ugly scenes outside the ground and a delayed kick-off - but is confident that the Olympics represents a different situation.

He said: "Safety is always the first criterion. You can't succeed without safety. All the decisions taken go in this direction. It is at the heart of our concerns and it was important to come here to the Stade de France despite what happened.

"This place is magical and located in the heart of Seine-Saint-Denis.

"When things are planned, when all the expertise is well-coordinated, here at the Stade de France or anywhere, we know how to do it.

"We have succeeded every time when we were prepared well in advance for major events [the Champions League final was only moved from Saint-Petersburg to Paris in February due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine].

"With Paris 2024, we have been working for two years on the security issues. We can be serene. Everything will go well.

"There is a lot of desire and excitement. Our country has everything it needs to succeed in hosting great Games. These Games will be different from past editions.

"Hang on, it's going to be a blast."

