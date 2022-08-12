Esme Booth ploughed through the choppy Munich conditions to book her place in the European Championship final.

The Stratford-upon-Avon star, 23, won her pairs heat alongside Emily Ford on the opening day of the multi-sports championship to progress to Saturday morning's showpiece.

Booth and Ford, 27, crossed the line in a time of 7:44.93 to triumph over Netherlands, Greece, Denmark and hosts Germany at Munich's Olympic Regatta Centre.

The weather in the city is red-hot but the duo were forced to navigate the windy terrain to keep their European dream alive.

Booth said: "It was good to win but they were quite tough conditions to row in.

"There was a strong headwind, but we just kept the rate pretty solid the whole way down, kept in our rhythm and maintained it for the whole way.

"I'm very pleased with how that went. That was following the plan and it works."

For the second edition in 2022, the innovative multi-sports European Championship brings together the existing championships of the continent's leading sports into one event that elevates the champions of Europe.

And Booth and Ford have every chance of grabbing one of the 177 gold medals on offer after their opening day display.

Rowing kicked off the 11-day German bonanza on Thursday morning, with cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing also featuring.

Athletics gets underway at Munich's iconic Olympic Stadium on Monday while triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball also star in the revamped event.

Ford is buzzing to be part of it and after booking her place in the A Final, added: "It's very exciting and I'm really pleased.

"We trusted our race plan, trusted our rhythm through the middle and it came out with the result we needed and wanted.

"We'll go and do the same again on Saturday and see how we do."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Follow online at bbc.co.uk/sport

