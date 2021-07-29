Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Nobody has any idea what’s just happened’ - Dutch lose gold in heart-breaking circumstances

Netherlands duo Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis were on the verge of a gold when they caught two crabs in a row. The Dutch pair led for most of the women's lightweight sculls before disaster struck. "Nobody has any idea what's just happened. Nobody knows who's won the gold medal," Gillian Lindsay said on Eurosport.

