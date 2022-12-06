The Ocean Race 2022-23, formerly known as the Volvo Ocean Race, will start in January. Here’s all you need to know about the iconic race, including the route, how to watch, and how to follow the action…

What is the Ocean Race?

The Ocean Race is a yacht race which takes place around the world and was first held in 1973.

Since 1988, it has been run every three years.

The 2022-23 race will see sailors compete in either the IMOCA 60 class or the VO65 class boat. Both classes are capable of high speeds, and in the right conditions, can cover 600 nautical miles or more in 24 hours.

There are currently five teams signed up for the IMOCA 60 class and six for the VO65 class.

The Ocean Race is one of the sport’s Big Three events, alongside the Olympic Games and America’s Cup.

The winner is the team that finishes in the shortest time. The last edition of the race was the closest in history, with Charles Caudrelier’s Dongfeng Race Team winning by only 16 minutes after 126 days of racing spread across 11 legs.

What’s the route for the Ocean Race?

The Ocean Race 2022-23 will visit nine cities over a six-month period, starting from Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2023.

The race will finish in Genova, Italy.

Ocean Race route:

Leg 1: Alicante, Spain to Cabo Verde, leg start on January 15, 1,900 nautical miles

Leg 2: Cabo Verde to Cape Town, South Africa leg start on January 23, 4,600 nautical miles

Leg 3: Cape Town to Itajai, Brazil, leg start on February 26, 12,750 nautical miles

Leg 4: Itajai to Newport, Rhode Island, leg start on April 23, 5,500 nautical miles

Leg 5: Newport to Aarhus, Denmark, leg start on May 21, 3,500 nautical miles

Leg 6: Aarhus to The Hague, Netherlands, leg start on June 8, 800 nautical miles

Leg 7: The Hague to Genova, Italy, leg start on June 15, 2,200 nautical miles

How to watch and stream the Ocean Race

You will be able to watch live coverage from every leg of the Ocean Race 2022-23 with Eurosport and discovery+

Viewers can enjoy streaming coverage of every leg live and on-demand on discovery+ and via the Eurosport app.

How to follow the Ocean Race tracker

What are the teams competing in the Ocean Race?

The teams competing in the IMOCA 60 class are:

11th Hour Racing Team

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe

Team Malizia

Biotherm Racing

Holcim - PRB

The teams competing in the VO65 class are:

Ocean Racing GMBH

Team Poland

Team Jajo

Team Baltic

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team

Team Mexico

What are the boats at the Ocean Race 2022-23?

The IMOCA 60 allows more customisation than the VO65, which are identical in every way, so extremely evenly matched.

With the IMOCA 60, designers can experiment with hull and sail shapes within set parameters. However, masts, booms and standing rigging are one design.

The IMOCA is raced by mixed-sex crews of four or five sailors, while the VO65 is raced by mixed-sex crews of at least seven sailors.

'Live, engaging, immersive, and entertaining'

Scott Young, senior vice president, Content and Production, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe: “The story of The Ocean Race will be live, engaging, immersive, and entertaining.

"We see a great opportunity in our partnership around production to elevate its recognised world-class live coverage alongside new formats that unearth the stories, people and relationships that are at the heart of this epic race.

"By striving for greater storytelling around the event, we can help audiences better understand the race and everything that goes into competing in the greatest round-the-world sailing challenge.”

