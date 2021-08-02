Team GB’s bid for medals in men’s and women’s Skiff have been delayed after sailing was postponed on Monday due to inclement weather.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, and Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are in the medal race in their respective categories.

They were due to take to the water on Monday to press for medals, but a lack of wind at Enoshima Yachting Harbour forced the day's action to be called off.

Fletcher and Bithell navigated their way through 12 races, and are sat in second place behind New Zealand stars Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

The British pair are four points behind the New Zealanders, while they are level with Spain on points. With there being a 10-point buffer to fourth, a medal is in their sights.

Dobson and Tidey occupy fifth place heading into their medal race, meaning they will have to race aggressively to push for a podium place.

Reports from Tokyo suggest the weather forecast for Tuesday is more favourable, but should racing be postponed again then the positions heading into the medal round would stand.

