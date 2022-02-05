Kathryn Thomson’s Olympic debut was spoiled at the first corner as she crashed in the women’s 500m heats at Beijing 2022.

There were high hopes pinned on Team GB’s Thomson, but she made headlines for all the wrong reasons – evoking memories of Elise Christie’s heartbreaking failures at the Olympics.

Three-time world champion Christie had a string of crashes and disqualifications at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. .

Thomson entered the competition in heat six alongside Choi Minjeong of South Korea, Italy's Martina Valcepina and Patrycja Maliszewska of Poland, knowing that a top-two finish would see her qualify for the next round.

It was Choi who crossed the line first, with Valcepina taking second place, as the pair progressed in the competition. But Thomson was left to rue to a sad exit after appearing to clash blades with Maliszewska.

"What a disappointment that is," came the cry on Eurosport commentary.

All is not lost for the 26-year-old though, and she will be hoping for a turnaround in her fortunes in the 1000m and 1500m.

There was more disappointment for Team GB as Niall Treacy’s first Olympics ended in a crash in the men’s 1000m, while his brother Farrell failed to make it through.

