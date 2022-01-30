Britain’s Marcus Wyatt is one of few international athletes who have experienced success at the sliding track for the Winter Olympics in Beijing - and he believes he can step on to the podium once again at the Games.

The skeleton athlete finished second at a test event in October, a result he did not expect. The 30-year-old fell into the sport simply through being inspired by Lizzy Yarnold’s first gold medal at Sochi 2014, and he has never looked back.

Wyatt was watching TV during his final year at university and looking for what he called a “normal job” before he heard about a talent ID programme. The journey all started on Valentine’s Day 2014, and he says he found a sport he adores.

“I absolutely love the sport. I did from day one,” he told Eurosport.

“I talked to Lizzy and the other athletes, and they spoke about how hard it is and especially as I've never done professional sport in my life. It was a bit of a shock to the system, but bar pretty much one or two days I've loved every minute.

“It's really inspiring that Laura (Deas) and Lizzy have become Olympic medalists and come through in that same way. It just gives you so much confidence in the programme and everyone knows what they're doing.

They are so good at getting the best out of every one of us. It's not the same journey for everyone, but they can adapt to each individual and get the best out of them when it matters at the Olympic Games. I think that's ultimately why we've had so much success in the last few Olympics.

Wyatt says he has had an “up and down season” on the World Cup circuit, and he was unable to get on the podium at any of those events. But the GB set-up is unique, in that its sole purpose is to peak and prepare for the Olympics every four years. With no proper sliding track in the UK, apart from a dry push track in Bath, World Cups are chances to get both competition practice, and to try out new equipment.

But he started the season in the ideal way by finishing as runner-up at the Beijing test event and Wyatt is firm in his belief that he can win an Olympic medal on the same track.

“I didn't necessarily think I'd do that well at the test event. I'm so, so happy I did,” he said.

I know if I perform I can win a medal there - I've already done that, so it's just a case of going there and trying to do the same way. Confidence is such an important thing. I can go there knowing it doesn't feel like it's going to be a huge leap to get a medal.

“I've been dreaming of a medal since I was probably about six or seven years old - Sydney 2000 is the first Olympics I remember and I've wanted it ever since, it would be unbelievable. We're so close to it, it is a possibility.”

One of the reasons results are often unpredictable at the Olympics is that there are double the runs than at World Cups - four over two days, rather than two over one. It means one lightning run may not be enough to win a medal and there is less margin for error.

“It just becomes so much more about consistency,” said Wyatt.

“The Beijing track is really tough. It's a really technical, unique track. Those four runs are just going to be about not necessarily being perfect, you can't be perfect three times and have one really bad one.

“It's going to be about being really consistent during four, good solid runs. That's going to be key.”

Britain have dominated in the women’s event since Eurosport expert Amy Williams won gold at Vancouver 2010, but Dom Parsons won bronze in Pyeongchang - Wyatt is hoping to at least match that in Beijing.

