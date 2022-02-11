Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley have a mountain to climb after two runs of the women’s skeleton, with the former at a loss to explain why she lacked pace.

With Team GB’s record in skeleton down the years, there was hope that Deas and Crowley would make up for what has been a slow start to the Games.

But after two of the four runs, Deas and Crowley sit in 21st and 22nd place respectively behind leader Jaclyn Narracott.

Deas, a bronze medallist in 2018, occupied 21st place after the first heat and did not improve after her second run - as she posted a combined time of 2:06.14.

It was a similar story for Crowley, who sits 22nd in a combined time of 2:06.55.

An emotional Deas told Eurosport that she felt her run went well, one of the best of her career, so could not explain why she was so slow.

“Elite sport can be really tough,” Deas said. “Today I did not have the speed; I do not know why.

“I thought I executed a really good game plan and you just can't explain everything. I don't know where the speed went.

“I think I slid really well, I think that is probably the best first run of a competition, especially a big one. I am really proud of the way I went out there and slid.”

Deas struggled to hold back tears as she said it was an achievement to be in Beijing after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a tough two years for everybody and I should be proud about being here,” Deas said. “I’ve made it to the start line and I am healthy.”

Narracott has gold within touching distance, as the Australian leads the field in a time of 2:04.34.

That places the Australian 0.21s ahead of Hannah Neise of Germany. Britain could try and claim a portion of any medal - should it arrive after runs three and four - as Narracott trains at the University of Bath.

It looks like the biggest threat will come from Germany, as Neise is in second, with Tina Hermann in third and Jacqueline Loelling in fifth.

The home nation have Dan Zhao to cheer on, with the Chinese in fourth - 0.32s off Narracott’s mark.

Heats three and four take place on Saturday.

