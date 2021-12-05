Marita Kramer regained the yellow bib with her second World Cup victory of the ski jumping season in Lillehammer. The Austrian finished second in the HS98 event on Saturday and went one better 24 hours later, claiming the HS140 gold ahead of Germany's Katharina Althaus and Norway's Silje Opseth. Kramer's first-round jump of 138 metres was comfortably further than any of her rivals and a 134.5-metre effort in round two was enough to secure her first gold since the opening round in Nizhny Tagil. She scored 268.9 points for her two attempts, 9.1 more than Althaus â€“ who jumped 130.5 and 136.5 metres. Kramer now has 330 World Cup points, a lead of 45 on Althaus, while Ema Klinec â€“ the leader after last weekend in Ruka â€“ is third. Sportsbeat 2021

