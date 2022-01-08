Ski jumper Marius Lindvik claimed the fourth World Cup win of his career with a sensational second jump in Bischofshofen.

The Norwegian was tied fourth after the first round thanks to a jump of 133.5 metres but then landed a 139-metre effort to take the title.

The two jumps earned him a combined 291.7 points, enough to beat compatriot Halvor Egner Granerud by four points.

Home favourite Jan Hoerl completed the podium for Austria with 285.7 points, just ahead of yellow bib holder Ryoyu Kobayashi.

The Japanese star, who won the Four Hills Tournament this week, leads the overall standings with 891 points, 74 clear of Germany's Karl Geiger.

