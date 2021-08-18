Judd Trump has claimed he has "clearly been the best player over the last two years" even with Mark Selby set to take top spot in the World Snooker rankings.

Trump is set to lose the ranking points he earned at the International Championship in 2019 and must make at least the quarter-finals at the British Open this week to have a chance of holding on to his place as world number one.

The Bristol-born snooker player also criticised the tables at the Morningside Arena in Leicester after defeating Mitchell Mann 3-2 in the first round.

"I think I’ve performed a miracle to be No.1, not winning the Worlds in the last two years, with how heavy the ranking points are favoured in that tournament," explained Trump, who was not aware that he could lose his place at the top of the rankings until just before his opening game in the east Midlands.

"I’d be disappointed, not that I don’t think Mark deserves it, but quite clearly I’ve been the best player over the last two years. For him to overtake me is probably a little bit of a fault with the ranking system.

"The tables are very heavy. It’s going to be tough to make breaks out there. You don’t mind losing but you don’t want it to be to do with the table."

Selby moved to number two in the rankings after winning his fourth world championship earlier this year.

Playing in his home city, Selby defeated Shaun Murphy in a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final 3-2.

The condensed format was also a point of contention for Trump after victory over Mann, who suggested that losing his position at the top of the snooker tree in a best-of-five competition would particularly rankle.

"You’re obviously appreciative of any tournament, but a best-of-five is always going to be a flip of a coin," said Trump at an event that has not been played since 2004.

"Best-of-seven is tough enough, but best-of-five… It’s always going to be a lottery, this tournament, there’s going to be some surprise results, you’re just hoping the conditions are good and best players will come to the top.

"He let me in in the first frame and I had the biggest bounce you’ll ever see.

"It’s frustrating as a player, you put the work in, I felt good on a 30-odd break, thinking of making a century, settle down straight away and then I’m out of position and 1-0 down.In a best-of-five it could be 33 per cent of the match."

Trump will face either Stuart Bingham or Robert Milkins in the second round.

