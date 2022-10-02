Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 British Open final.

British Open 'It was embarrassing' - Day unhappy after error-strewn semi-final win over Williams 10 HOURS AGO

Ryan Day said he was "embarrassed" with his performance despite progressing through to the British Open final with a gruelling 6-5 semi-final win over Robbie Williams in Milton Keynes.

The Welshman will face Mark Allen for the trophy on Sunday, after finding some rhythm to come back from two frames behind and win an error-strewn match that lasted more than three hours.

Day will compete for his fourth career ranking trophy against 2018 Masters champion Allen, who comfortably beat Noppon Saengkham 6-1 earlier in the day.

"Neither me nor Robbie played well," said Day after the match.

"It was embarrassing. I was missing balls all night. I thought I started okay. Robbie made a good break in the second frame. It kind of went downhill from there.

"I didn't have an A, B, C or D game. All you can do is fight."

