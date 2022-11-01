Fan Zhengyi held his nerve in the deciding frame to record an impressive 4-3 victory over Neil Robertson at the Champion of Champions.

Having qualified for the tournament when beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the European Masters, world No. 37 Fan was targeting another shock this time in Bolton.

The Chinese 21-year-old did just that, and this evening he will face Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day, who are in action next.

Fan got off to the ideal start, leading 64-11 before then needing a couple of attempts to get over the line and win the opening frame 71-27.

World No. 2 Robertson responded in typical fashion, however, sending down a 122 break to level the match.

That century did not swing the momentum entirely in Robertson’s favour as Fan capitalised on an error-strewn frame from the Australian to move back in front.

Robertson then led 34-1 in the fourth frame knowing the importance of making it 2-2 as opposed to trailing 3-1, and though Fan then had a chance at the table to open a two-frame advantage, it was a fluke on a red which ultimately helped Robertson level the match.

At 22-0 up in the fifth, Robertson studied and studied a difficult plant into the bottom left corner, but after gambling it rattled the jaws and allowed Fan a decent chance for a sizeable break.

Another fluke, after Fan missed a red only to watch it hit another that doubled into the middle pocket, then kept Fan’s break alive – only for him to miss the subsequent blue.

Robertson did enough to win the frame and lead for the first time, but Fan would not lie down and forced the decider with a brilliant 94 – missing the century after failing to pot the brown.

The seventh and final frame started with a nervy safety exchange, and it was Fan who the first to pot.

With the reds open, Fan had a strong opportunity to seal the match, and he stayed cool to record a break of 98 and knock Robertson out.

