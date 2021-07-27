Soheil Vahedi decided to copy the break-off shot made famous by Mark Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Championship League, but didn't quite get it right in Leicester.

After losing his first frame of the new season to four time world champion John Higgins at the city's Morningside Arena, Iran's leading player overcooked putting side on the cue ball off the top cushion as the white hit the black instead of nestling into the pack of reds.

It was an elementary mistake at the elite level and prompted widespread amusement in the commentary box.

"Going down the route of Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan by trying to tickle into the back of the pack, but embarrassing himself by hitting the black," said commentator Phil Yates.

A chuckling Leeds professional Peter Lines saw the funny side of Vahedi's effort as he responded: "Just when you think break-offs can't get any worse. I'll have it back please."

Higgins won the next two frames to complete a 3-0 victory, including a closing knock of 66 from the Scotsman, before facing Igor Figueiredo and Noppon Saengkham in his remaining Group 9 fixtures with the group winner advancing to the last 32.

