Neil Robertson feels he is building into “some really good form” after he reached the English Open semi-finals with victory against Kyren Wilson.

Former world champion Robertson compiled two century breaks, and another of 95, as he beat Wilson 5-4 in the quarter-finals at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Robertson, who reached the English Open final last year before losing to Judd Trump, was in an upbeat mood following Friday’s victory.

“It was a really good match. Kyren even said at the end that he enjoyed the match,” Robertson said.

“It is good to improve and build as the tournament is going on. It is really nice when you do that. That doesn’t always happen, but it is great to build into some really good form.

“To get to a semi-final early on in the season is a really good start. I missed a couple of events at the start of the season, but that was according to plan.

"It is about improving with the Champion of Champions and the UK Championship coming up. It is about trying to peak for those moments."

Robertson will now play Mark King on Saturday as he attempts to go one step further than last year in Milton Keynes.

But, should his run come to an end at the semi-final stage then it seems the Australian 39-year-old would still be happy with his achievement this week.

“When you go into a semi-final you always have to be confident. You know you are playing well and that the worst case scenario is getting beat," he added.

"The semi-finals is still a really good tournament with how many good players there are nowadays. I’m looking forward to playing the match.

"We’re really good friends and have known each other for a long time. I’m delighted to see him playing well again.”

