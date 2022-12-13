Judd Trump has reached the last 32 of the English Open after a 4-1 win over Craig Steadman.

After scraping into the second round with a 4-3 win over 21-year-old Welshman Jackson Page on Monday , Trump came back from losing the first frame to produce a straightforward win at the Brentwood Centre.

He will face Fraser Patrick next after the Scot received a walkover.

Steadman registered a break of 54 to get off to a fine start. Trump needed two snookers but conceded the frame to hand Steadman a 1-0 lead.

The second frame continued in scrappy fashion but Trump levelled after a frame which lasted comfortably over half an hour. Steadman missed a green escaping from a snooker and the match was all square.

The frame length was averaging 25 minutes, but Trump continued to battle.

He took the lead for the first time in the match in the third frame as he produced a brilliant cut on a red down a side rail into the green pocket and sealed a break of 62.

Trump had to dig deep again in the fourth frame, but his improved cueing saw him extend his lead to 3-1.

The 2020 English Open champion sealed his place in the next round by snatching what proved to be the fifth and final frame with a fine 62 clearance as he popped in the pink from mid-range before potting the black.

