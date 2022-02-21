Ronnie O’Sullivan progressed through to round two of the European Masters after cruising to a 5-1 win over Nigel Bond in Milton Keynes.

It was the first meeting between the men in more than 23 years, after going head-to-head at the Scottish Masters in October 1998.

O’Sullivan had won all six of the pair’s previous meetings, and he did so here again tonight with a comprehensive victory.

Asked afterwards how he continues to maintain a positive mindset, he said: "I’m pretty much in a good place all the time really.

"If I have a bad moment it affects me so I focus on just feeling good all the time, doing the things that I want to do all the time. It might sound selfish but I love what I do.

"I love my life and I just want to enjoy every moment of it.

"Sometimes there are things that you are not going to want to do but I’ve just accepted that if that’s maybe 10 per cent of my life then we all have to do things at some point that we don’t want to do. I’m happy to accept that as a trade-off. Otherwise everything is fine."

The Rocket raced into a 3-0 lead, but Bond managed to secure the fourth frame to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

However, a break of 132 in the fifth frame by O’Sullivan and a further break of 50 in the sixth frame was enough to secure a 5-1 victory.

In truth, the six-time world champion was rarely troubled and he sets up a last-64 encounter with Zhang Anda on Tuesday afternoon.

Neil Robertson had breaks of 130, 98 and 67 in frames one, three and four respectively, to lead Lei Peifan 3-1.

Despite a break of 74 by Peifan in frame five to pull back the score to 3-2, Robertson took charge of frames six and seven to emerge victorious with a 5-2 win.

Elsewhere, Jack Lisowski had a break of 130 in frame three to lead 2-1, however Ashley Hugill won the next three frames with breaks of 84, 59 and 68 respectively to take a 4-2 lead.

Lisowski took the next frame with a break of 51, but Hugill clinched his fifth frame with a break of 54 to win the match 5-3.

Soheil Vahedi took the first two frames with breaks of 55 and 101 respectively. However, Ashley Carty roared back to win the next five frames with a break of 65 in the seventh frame to emerge victorious 5-2.

Anthony Hamilton fought back from 3-1 to level at 3-3, but Barry Hawkins was able to win the next two frames with breaks of 60 and 66 respectively to win the match 5-3.

