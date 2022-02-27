Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he could opt to withdraw from the Welsh Open after his run to a 60th career ranking event final at the European Masters.

The World No 2 was in exceptional form as he rolled in breaks of 50, 81, 72, 60, 127 and 109 to overwhelm Liang Wenbo 6-2 in the last four in Milton Keynes and secure a final meeting with 21-year-old Fan Zhengyi in Sunday's best-of-19 frame final.

The six-time world champion is due to travel to Newport to begin his quest for a fifth Welsh Open title against World No 39 Sam Craigie on Monday night (7pm LIVE on Eurosport), but admits he will have to be in the right frame of mind to compete.

“I have talked about snooker depression and anxiety this week, but winning the title won’t help that, in fact it might make it worse," O'Sullivan told reporters. "And whatever happens, if mentally I don’t feel good about playing in Wales next week on Monday…that is hard.

I like a smiley face, not a miserable face and if I think I’ll be miserable next week after getting to the final here then sometimes you have to do the right thing for yourself.

"I’ll wait and see on playing in that, if I am at a low ebb, I’ll have to make a decision.”

O'Sullivan starts as 1/7 favourite to claim his first European Masters title, £80,000 first prize and a record 39th ranking title with World No 80 Fan priced as an 11/2 outsider, but the Essex man is expecting a tough challenge (1pm GMT LIVE on Eurosport).

“It may be a surprise to see Fan in the final, but it was a surprise when I got to the UK final at 17, so everyone has to cause a surprise at some point," he said.

"I think Tiger Woods did that winning his first green jacket at the Masters. But people I respect in Sheffield say he is a very good player.

It’s hard to see anyone stopping him - O’Sullivan seals win over Tom Ford with century break

“Rankings don’t mean anything, it is all about form on the day. Winning a 39th ranking title wouldn’t mean too much to me, though.

“I am old enough to be his grandad at 25 years older! Mind you, it seems like pretty much everyone I play these days. I’m not doing bad for a grandad."

