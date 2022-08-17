Premium Snooker Kyren Wilson - Lyu Haotian 02:03:57 Replay

Juddernaut returns tonight

Ad

We will be back around 18:50 (BST) to see how the world No. 2 Judd Trump fares against world No. 107 Ashley Hugill in the last 64 while six-time world finalist Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White is also in action against Dominic Dale in what can be best described as a battle of the ages at this European Masters. Thanks for joining us today.

European Masters Wilson ‘close to immaculate’ in convincing win over Lyu at European Masters AN HOUR AGO

Rocket Ronnie discusses world title heroics

Some exclusive content from the snooker GOAT for you to enjoy.

'I hated it' - O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh world title

Jackson turns the page

Crucible qualifier Jackson Page completes a convincing 5-1 win against Yuan Sijun, conqueror of four-time world champion Mark Selby on Tuesday evening. Breaks of 75, 72 and 80 help the young Welshman secure a last-32 meeting with David Grace.

AROUND THE TABLES: WEDNESDAY'S LATEST SCORES

Second round

Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 5-1 Yuan Sijun

5-1 Yuan Sijun Stuart Carrington 3-3 Jordan Brown

Aaron Hill 2-5 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones 2-3 Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce 2-2 Sean O'Sullivan

Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

Wilson 5-1 Lyu

Breaks of 60, 72 and 111 the highlight of Wilson's performance with Lyu's 49 in the sixth frame not enough to dent the Kettering man's impressive cue ball control in advancing to the last 32.

Wilson 4-1 Lyu (64-50)

Wilson clears to the pink and he is through to the last 32 as a 5-1 winner. Just too much scoring power on the day from the former Shanghai Masters champion. He will face Jimmy Robertson in the next round.

Wilson 4-1 Lyu (36-50)

Break moves to 31 with supreme ease, but he can't tickle in a fine cut on a red. Lyu responds with a magnificent long red seconds later. Two reds left up and Lyu misses a brown to a centre pocket. Will that be his last shot of match?

Wilson 4-1 Lyu (1-49)

Blistering long red at the outset of the sixth frame from Lyu. That took real bravery after being frozen out for so long. Vital that he puts down a marker at this visit. Break reaches 49 before position goes astray via pot on pink. Tough cut on red fails to drop and Wilson is back at the table.

Wilson 3-1 Lyu (80-4)

A break of 47 to go with the earlier contribution of 33. A 4-1 lead as Lyu reaches the point of no return. The young Chinese player has registered only 21 points in the past three frames.

Wilson 3-1 Lyu (80-4)

Another fabulous long red by Wilson down to the green pocket and he can see the winning post in this frame. Not looking for too many more for a 4-1 lead. Looks like he can't miss at the moment. A match with former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson awaits if he can win one more frame out there.

Wilson 3-1 Lyu (33-4)

No frame-winning knock in this fifth frame, but a vibrant contribution before he rolls in another exceptional long red from the baulk cushion seconds later. The confidence and belief are clearly there.

Wilson 3-1 Lyu (31-0)

Wilson right back in the old routine right away here. Sinks a long red, lands on blue and this all feels a bit ominous for the bloke in the opposite chair.

Wilson 3-1 Lyu (0-0)

WIlson will enjoy his 15-minute break for a cuppa better than Lyu you suspect. Looking for two more frames to reach the last 32 of the season's second ranking event.

AROUND THE TABLES: WEDNESDAY'S LATEST SCORES

Second round

Lyu Haotian 1-3 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 2-1 Yuan Sijun

Stuart Carrington 1-1 Jordan Brown

Aaron Hill 2-1 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones 1-1 Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce 0-2 Sean O'Sullivan

Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

Wilson 2-1 Lyu (112-0)

Very consistent cue action and world No. 43 Lyu looks to be in a spot of bother. Four frames in barely an hour and three of them are going to fall to Wilson. Century 338 of his career and a second of the season. Terrific stuff. A closing knock of 111 to go with 72 in the third frame. He leads 3-1 at the break.

Wilson 2-1 Lyu (83-0)

Superb level of play here from Kyren. Really cueing the ball delightfully well. Break reaches 70 with chance to register a century.

Wilson 2-1 Lyu (26-0)

A magical long red by Wilson at the outset of the fourth frame. Was leaving plenty on if it didn't disappear. But it does and he has options here again. Final frame before the mid-session interval as break moves to 26.

Wilson 1-1 Lyu (72-17)

Lovely break of 72 from the world No. 8 and he leads 2-1 in the race to five. Lyu missed a black and ended up sitting down for the rest of the third frame. Can't afford to be missing balls like that at the elite level of sport.

Wilson 1-1 Lyu (17-17)

Lyu first to the punch in this third frame, but he overcuts a black and Wilson is presented with chance to punish the error. Opens break with a superb rest shot on black. Made that look easy. How many will he score here?

AROUND THE TABLES: WEDNESDAY'S SCORES

Second round

Lyu Haotian 1-1 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 1-1 Yuan Sijun

Stuart Carrington 1-0 Jordan Brown

Aaron Hill 2-0 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones 1-0 Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce 0-1 Sean O'Sullivan

Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

Wilson 1-0 Lyu (8-85)

Wilson butchers a safety shot and this is heading for 1-1. Lyu utterly dominant in that second frame. A wry smile from Wilson. Game on in Furth.

Wilson 1-0 Lyu (8-57)

Decent lead for Lyu of 49 points, but not quite safe in this frame yet with five reds left up and out in the open. Takes the chance to knock a red onto a side cushion.

Wilson 1-0 Lyu (8-29)

Safety error by Wilson presents Lyu with an opportunity to seize the lead in this second frame. Black at the wrong end of table, but can do some damage here with reds and pinks in his quest to restore parity at 1-1.

Wilson 1-0 Lyu (4-8)

These men have met only once in the first round of last year's European Masters with Wilson running out a 5-2 winner on that occasion.

Wilson 0-0 Lyu (76-37)

Wilson tidies up the final few balls to finish off this frame. The Furth crowd give a knowing round of applause. First frame of the day falls to 'The Warrior'.

Wilson 0-0 Lyu (67-29)

Lovely break of 60 from Wilson. Lyu needing two snookers to avoid losing the first frame. Fine frame management from the former German Masters champion. Should be a 1-0 lead coming up, but Wilson hits the red and goes in off to a middle pocket attempting to escape from a snooker. No free ball which would have been so costly for Wilson. Lyu now needing one snooker.

Wilson 0-0 Lyu (44-25)

A safety error by Lyu from a tactical exchange and Wilson has been presented with a second opportunity to exert himself. Cue ball control is all important at this visit because here is a decent chance to contribute some points.

Wilson 0-0 Lyu (1-25)

Lovely opening red by Wilson, but then misses a brown off the spot. Early and obvious chance for 24-year-old Lyu to get that cue arm working. But he breaks down on 25 as a black stays out. Chances come and go for both men.

14:30 – Selby stunned in first round

The 2020 European Masters winner suffered a shock 5-2 loss to Yuan Sijun despite this lovely 137 break.

Selby brings up century in style then doubles final red en route to 137 break

14:20 – Welcome back to Furth

Should be an enthralling afternoon of snooker in Germany as 2020 world finalist Kyren Wilson meets 2019 Indian Open finalist Lyu Haotian in the second round of the European Masters. First man to five frames books their place in the last 32.

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Second round

10:00 BST

Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

(walkover) Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

14:30 BST

Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 5-1 Yuan Sijun

5-1 Yuan Sijun Stuart Carrington v Jordan Brown

Aaron Hill 2-5 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones v Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce v Sean O'Sullivan

19:00 BST

Judd Trump v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams v Sanderson Lam

Dominic Dale v Jimmy White

Jack Lisowski v Matthew Stevens

Mitchell Mann v Ricky Walden

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Jones

- -

Stream the European Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'It is quite difficult' - Trump borrows Xiao's waistcoat for European Masters match 3 HOURS AGO