Snooker

Astonishing moment Dave Gilbert concedes German Masters qualifier at only 3-2 down to Andy Hicks

Dave Gilbert sensationally quit his German Masters qualifying match while trailing 3-2 against Andy Hicks. At 56-1 down in the sixth frame, Gilbert just shook hands with his opponent and walked out of the arena, despite it being a first-to-five match. Gilbert now risks facing disciplinary action as a result of his extraordinary decision.

00:01:18, 2 hours ago