Premium Snooker German Masters | 13:56-17:03 Live

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ad

Ryan Day 4-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 2-2 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 2-1 Andrew Higginson

German Masters Selby will take time away from snooker if pressures impact on his mental health 16 HOURS AGO

Mark Selby 2-2 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

87 and 57 from Yan, but 50 from Selby to finish the mini-session. Nothing between these battle-hardened figures so far.

Mark Selby 1-2 Yan Bingtao (91-4)

Selby looking to level matters up at the mid-session. Looks to be a straightforward run to the winning post until a tricky red with the rest fails to drop with break on 50. Yan misses a red to centre pocket to enable Selby access to the table. Surely going to be 2-2 after this visit.

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ryan Day 3-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 2-1 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 1-1 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 1-2 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

A lovely finishing clearance of 57 from Yan after Selby failed to slot a red from under the black spot. Wasn't easy, but at this level you have to make the most of such chances. Yan pulling out some lovely stuff including a fine shot to free a red from near the pink on the top cushion. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Mark Selby 1-1 Yan Bingtao (32-37)

Selby picks out long red before landing behind green. No prizes for guessing what he is going to do here. Yan fails to escape first time from tight behind the green and is inches short the second time. But he is right on it the third time in hitting the red. Tap on the table from Selby.

Mark Selby 1-1 Yan Bingtao (23-37)

Stunning long red by Yan, but he runs out of position on 30. Tries to slot tough cut on black, but ends up going in off with white in middle. Black over the hole and Selby rams home a red from the D before black is slammed in. Catches a few reds in pack on way back up and he suddenly has a glorious chance to pile on some points. But he then misses a red to a centre pocket. Can't believe that miss. Neither can Selby.

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (17-87)

Superb knock this from Yan. Could be a century. Punishing Selby for the blue misery. Showing he is well up for the fight. Yellow along baulk cushion fails to drop, but we are level at 1-1 with a solid 87.

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (17-28)

Selby with first chance in the second frame, but he gets a horrendous kick on a blue. No pot and he has splattered some reds for Yan to get his cue arm working.

German Masters quarter-final draw

Judd Trump v Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson v Ricky Walden

Higginson/Fan Zhengyi v M Allen/S Murphy

R Day/Sam Craigie v Yan Bingtao/Selby

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

A lovely long red by Selby before he makes a closing 48 to finish the frame off. Brilliant frame from the world number one. A tactical master class in how to dominate a frame.

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ryan Day 0-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 0-1 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 0-0 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 0-0 Yan Bingtao (44-0)

Yan Bingtao enjoying the sights from this table in Berlin from baulk. Selby keeping him right under it right away. Both of these blokes aren't exactly speed merchants. Yan happy to engage in safety.

Mark Selby 0-0 Yan Bingtao (6-0)

Both of these players are tactically astute, but world champion Selby is the king of strategy. Lovely long red by Selby and he is off and running.

Good afternoon and welcome back

Almost ready to go with Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao, both former Masters champions, in the Tempodrom. First man to five frames reaches the quarter-finals on Friday night in Berlin.

Selby will take time away from snooker if pressures impact on his mental health

Mark Selby has admitted he may take time away from snooker if the pressures impact on his mental health.

Selby opened up on his struggles with mental health following his defeat to Barry Hawkins at the Masters.

The world champion said he would seek help, and he has already had a couple of sessions.

His decision to play in the Shoot Out last week and this week’s German Masters came after a consultation.

Selby will continue with his sessions with a specialist, but will step away from the game if he feels it is in his best interests.

“Hopefully I can get myself better and by speaking out I can help a lot of other people,” Selby said in his press conference following victory over Barry Pinches in the last-32 of the German Masters. “There are a lot of people out there that you don’t know are suffering,”

Trump blows away Zhou to reach German Masters quarter-finals

Judd Trump’s iron grip on the German Masters shows no signs of loosening, as he breezed past Zhou Yuelong 5-0 and into the quarter-finals.

Trump arrived in Berlin on the back of 14 matches unbeaten in the event, following his wins in 2020 and 2021.

There was never any doubt about him making it 15 in a row from the moment he knocked in a ton in the first frame, as he completely overwhelmed a talented but overmatched opponent.

- -

Stream the 2022 German Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

German Masters Trump blows away Zhou to reach German Masters quarter-finals 17 HOURS AGO