German Masters Zhao secures statement win to knock Trump out of German Masters AN HOUR AGO

Mark Allen will meet Yan Bingtao or Ryan Day over the best-of-11 frames on Saturday evening with Zhao against Ricky Walden in the afternoon. We will be back at 1pm GMT with that first semi-final from the Tempodrom in Berlin.

Around the tables: German Masters quarter-finals latest

Kyren Wilson 1-5 Ricky Walden

Fan Zhengyi 0-5 Mark Allen

Ryan Day 4-3 Yan Bingtao

Judd Trump 1-5 Zhao Xintong

Breaks of 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 with Trump failing to register anything over 50 on the night. After back-to-back German Masters titles for Trump, there will be a new name on the trophy this year in Berlin.

Judd Trump 1-5 Zhao Xintong

A break of 84 from Zhao, his highest of the match is enough to finish the job.

Judd Trump 1-4 Zhao Xintong (0-97)

Trump has not been at his best, but Zhao has been immense at the right time. He is heading through to the semi-finals and a match against Ricky Walden or Kyren Wilson on Saturday afternoon.

Judd Trump 1-4 Zhao Xintong (0-52)

Or perhaps too early to call this one yet. Reaches 52 this time, but attempted split on reds fails to materialise. Just the safety shot.

Judd Trump 1-4 Zhao Xintong (0-31)

Looks like Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title is going to end at the quarter-final stage. Too many errors at key moments.

Judd Trump 1-3 Zhao Xintong (22-70)

So Zhao has weathered the mini-Trump storm and is going to lead 4-1 with a break of 58 key. Trump remains seated.

Judd Trump 1-3 Zhao Xintong (22-22)

Trump fails to float in a pink ball to a centre pocket. Zhao finds a brilliant yellow seconds later to keep himself potting at the table.

Judd Trump 1-3 Zhao Xintong (20-0)

Zhao seems to have gone off the boil. This is a huge frame for him with Trump battling back.

Judd Trump 1-3 Zhao Xintong (14-0)

Match has only been going for just over an hour before mid-session interval. Trump with an early chance to seize the initiative in the fifth frame.

Around the tables: German Masters quarter-finals latest

Kyren Wilson 1-2 Ricky Walden

Fan Zhengyi 0-4 Mark Allen

Ryan Day 2-1 Yan Bingtao

Judd Trump 0-3 Zhao Xintong (63-49)

Trump fighting back strongly. Set a lovely snooker behind a yellow and suddenly has chance to take this frame out on the colours, but he misses brown on black spot trailing by one point. Zhao then drops in a horror safety shot. And Trump slots brown, blue and pink to trail 3-1. What a chance Zhao has let slip there to lead 4-0.

Judd Trump 0-3 Zhao Xintong (27-49)

Zhao attempts a long red before somehow managing to slot pink then seeing white drop in. All going off out there. Some great billiards play.

Judd Trump 0-3 Zhao Xintong (11-49)

Zhao can't slot tough black on 49 to hand Trump a lifeline. What is he going to come up with here? Defending champion would dearly love some one-visit snooker.

Judd Trump 0-3 Zhao Xintong (0-41)

Imperative that Trump does not lose this frame, but Zhao picks out a fantastic long red and also holds for black. What will he make from this visit? Worrying times for Trump.

Judd Trump 0-2 Zhao Xintong (41-91)

Trump misses a red in baulk before Zhao enjoys a massive fluke. Green and last red then drops. And this is going to be a 3-0 lead for Zhao. Trump trails 3-0. Two 57s and a 59 from Zhao good enough to dominate.

Judd Trump 0-2 Zhao Xintong (7-59)

Zhao with this frame at his mercy. Only looking for two more reds to leave Trump needing a snooker, but he misses the red on cusp of a 3-0 lead. Break ends on 59. Will that be a big turning point?

Judd Trump 0-2 Zhao Xintong (0-9)

Not happening for Trump so far tonight. Cut on a red doesn't drop and Zhao then finds a magical long red. Holds for black and he is first to the punch in this third frame.

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (44-72)

In goes the brown from Zhao. No blue to follow, but Trump has seen enough. A 2-0 lead for the UK champion. Warning signs are out for the Juddernaut. Huge frame coming up.

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (44-68)

Huge error by Trump to leave the final red hanging over the green pocket. Escaped from snooker, but not much use to him. Zhao moves 24 points clear with 22 left on the table. Trump needing a snooker with four balls left on table.

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (23-57)

So Zhao breaks down on 57 as black fails to drop. Didn't see that coming. Trump at table, but he misses a cut on a red to a centre bag. Reprieve for Zhao.

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (8-57)

Zhao picking out some delightful pots to keep this break going. Early doors, but this could be a 2-0 lead coming up. Break moves effortlessly to 57.

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (8-17)

Trump gets himself in with a lovely long red, but is back out seconds later as he butchers a rest shot attempting to slot a red. Zhao gifted an easy opener.

Around the tables: German Masters quarter-finals

Kyren Wilson 0-0 Ricky Walden

Fan Zhengyi 0-1 Mark Allen

Ryan Day 0-0 Yan Bingtao

Judd Trump 0-1 Zhao Xintong (0-0)

Very classy break-building by Zhao. Looks so, so comfortable among the balls.

Judd Trump 0-0 Zhao Xintong (0-57)

Zhao set to finish off the first frame. Nice snooker behind green after 57 knock. Trump can't find a safe escape and this is going to be 1-0.

Judd Trump 0-0 Zhao Xintong (0-57)

UK champion Zhao making an assured start to the evening as break quickly progresses to 58. Classy potting from the exciting Chinese talent.

Judd Trump 0-0 Zhao Xintong (0-17)

We are off and running with this riveting quarter-final match. Friday night under the lights between two genuine attacking talents.

We will return at 7pm with world number two Judd Trump against UK champion Zhao Xintong in the main match of the last eight. So unfortunate for Selby with that red dropping from the blue. Bad luck compounded by the fact that he doesn't qualify for the Players Championship next month involving the top 16 on the one-year list.

German Masters quarter-final draw

Judd Trump v Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson v Ricky Walden

Fan Zhengyi v Mark Allen

Ryan Day v Yan Bingtao

Mark Selby 4-5 Yan Bingtao (47-74)

Break moves to 46. Colours left, but Yan has lost cue ball. Makes up for it by rolling in green. In goes yellow, green, brown, blue and pink. A break of 69 from Yan. He punches the table in celebration. He wins 5-4.

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao (47-37)

Looks like this might be a huge steal from Yan. All the balls are there for the taking.

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao (47-20)

Selby leading 47-0, but then sees a red drop from potting blue. That is a real sickener because Yan has his own chance coming up.

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao (33-0)

Yan with safety error at the wrong time. Leaves red over a hole and suddenly a chance for Selby to get himself into a quarter-final with Ryan 'Dynamite' Day tonight at 7pm (GMT).

Yan at the double

This is how you set up a deciding frame in style..

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao (17-0)

Pack of reds bunched together as tightly as this match. Selby with a slender lead of 17 points early on, but that means little obviously.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-64)

A stunning cross double on the brown before Yan drops in blue. He leads by 13 with 13 left on the table. An epic frame. And Yan doubles the pink! We are level at 4-4! Brilliant from Yan.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-49)

Yan flukes the green to the yellow pocket, but he is snookered on the brown. Rolls deadweight off one cushion to the brown holding a four-point lead.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-46)

Yan slots a glorious yellow, but no position on the green. Green and brown locked together on the baulk cushion. Battle on green for supremacy with Yan one point clear.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-44)

All reds are gone and the lead has been shredded to one point after Selby, snookered behind the black, missed the yellow off two cushions. Superb shot to escape and leave yellow safe the second time. Brown is still tied up on baulk cushion. Very tense moments.

AROUND THE TABLES: GERMAN MASTERS (LAST 16)

Ryan Day 5-1 Sam Craigie

5-1 Sam Craigie Shaun Murphy 3-5 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 5-3 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-27)

Yan adds six more points with Selby's lead reduced to 18 and two reds left. Possible 43 left on table.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-21)

Decent safety shot as lead move to 24 with a possible 51 remaining.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (45-21)

Selby finally with chance to get this match won, but reds are all welded to the top cushion at the moment. Selby needing two more reds and colours with lead on 18 points.

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (5-15)

Selby attempted a long red with deep screw. Decent effort, but just rattled the jaws. Leaves a chance for Yan seconds later. Black is tied up at the moment. Mark Allen has completed a 5-3 win against Shaun Murphy to reach the quarter-finals.

AROUND THE TABLES: GERMAN MASTERS (LAST 16)

Ryan Day 5-1 Sam Craigie

5-1 Sam Craigie Shaun Murphy 3-4 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 4-3 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 4-3 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

95 break from Yan. Very classy clearance from the man nicknamed 'The Tiger'. The Chinese player requires two frames, Selby still one to reach the last eight.

Mark Selby 4-2 Yan Bingtao (6-90)

Selby saw an attempt at a red hanging over a pocket fail to bring success. Did the white roll off its line? No matter. Yan is going to punish here and close to 4-3 behind as run moves to 65.

Mark Selby 4-2 Yan Bingtao (6-25)

Yan struggling a bit to control the cue ball at the moment. Safety shot coming up after he opened reds from potting blue, but could only add a solitary red with no position on the next colour.

AROUND THE TABLES: GERMAN MASTERS (LAST 16)

Ryan Day 5-1 Sam Craigie

5-1 Sam Craigie Shaun Murphy 3-4 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 3-2 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 4-2 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

51 to go with the earlier 57 in the sixth frame. Selby seeking out one more frame. Will get three attempts at securing the frame he needs.

Mark Selby 3-2 Yan Bingtao (84-0)

A half-chance for Yan after Selby contributed 57, but disaster as red stays out and white ends up being swallowed by the middle bag. Should be 4-2 to Selby. The winner of this one will face Ryan Day in the last eight after the Welshman completed a 5-1 victory over Sam Craigie.

Mark Selby 3-2 Yan Bingtao (56-0)

Selby well into the groove. Looking like the world champion he is as the break goes past 50.

Mark Selby 3-2 Yan Bingtao (7-0)

Yan goes for a long red. Sees the object ball rattle in the jaws, but no safety in mind and Selby has been gifted an easy opener. What will he make from this visit?

Mark Selby 2-2 Yan Bingtao (119-10)

A wonderful clearance of 119 from the world champion. His 22nd century of the season. So, so good after embarking upon the break from slotting a tough green. He leads 3-2 in the race to five.

Mark Selby 2-2 Yan Bingtao (54-10)

Yan missing a pink to a centre pocket has provided Selby with key momentum. Fabulous stuff from Selby to keep this break going. Far from plain sailing, but he slides in a brilliant opening green to the centre pocket and off he goes.

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ryan Day 4-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 2-2 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 2-1 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 2-2 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

87 and 57 from Yan, but 50 from Selby to finish the mini-session. Nothing between these battle-hardened figures so far.

Mark Selby 1-2 Yan Bingtao (91-4)

Selby looking to level matters up at the mid-session. Looks to be a straightforward run to the winning post until a tricky red with the rest fails to drop with break on 50. Yan misses a red to centre pocket to enable Selby access to the table. Surely going to be 2-2 after this visit.

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ryan Day 3-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 2-1 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 1-1 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 1-2 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

A lovely finishing clearance of 57 from Yan after Selby failed to slot a red from under the black spot. Wasn't easy, but at this level you have to make the most of such chances. Yan pulling out some lovely stuff including a fine shot to free a red from near the pink on the top cushion. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Mark Selby 1-1 Yan Bingtao (32-37)

Selby picks out long red before landing behind green. No prizes for guessing what he is going to do here. Yan fails to escape first time from tight behind the green and is inches short the second time. But he is right on it the third time in hitting the red. Tap on the table from Selby.

Mark Selby 1-1 Yan Bingtao (23-37)

Stunning long red by Yan, but he runs out of position on 30. Tries to slot tough cut on black, but ends up going in off with white in middle. Black over the hole and Selby rams home a red from the D before black is slammed in. Catches a few reds in pack on way back up and he suddenly has a glorious chance to pile on some points. But he then misses a red to a centre pocket. Can't believe that miss. Neither can Selby.

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (17-87)

Superb knock this from Yan. Could be a century. Punishing Selby for the blue misery. Showing he is well up for the fight. Yellow along baulk cushion fails to drop, but we are level at 1-1 with a solid 87.

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (17-28)

Selby with first chance in the second frame, but he gets a horrendous kick on a blue. No pot and he has splattered some reds for Yan to get his cue arm working.

German Masters quarter-final draw

Judd Trump v Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson v Ricky Walden

Higginson/Fan Zhengyi v M Allen/S Murphy

R Day/Sam Craigie v Yan Bingtao/Selby

Mark Selby 1-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

A lovely long red by Selby before he makes a closing 48 to finish the frame off. Brilliant frame from the world number one. A tactical master class in how to dominate a frame.

Around the tables: German Masters (last 16)

Ryan Day 0-0 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 0-1 Mark Allen

Fan Zhengyi 0-0 Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby 0-0 Yan Bingtao (44-0)

Yan Bingtao enjoying the sights from this table in Berlin from baulk. Selby keeping him right under it right away. Both of these blokes aren't exactly speed merchants. Yan happy to engage in safety.

Mark Selby 0-0 Yan Bingtao (6-0)

Both of these players are tactically astute, but world champion Selby is the king of strategy. Lovely long red by Selby and he is off and running.

Good afternoon and welcome back

Almost ready to go with Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao, both former Masters champions, in the Tempodrom. First man to five frames reaches the quarter-finals on Friday night in Berlin.

Selby will take time away from snooker if pressures impact on his mental health

Mark Selby has admitted he may take time away from snooker if the pressures impact on his mental health.

Selby opened up on his struggles with mental health following his defeat to Barry Hawkins at the Masters.

The world champion said he would seek help, and he has already had a couple of sessions.

His decision to play in the Shoot Out last week and this week’s German Masters came after a consultation.

Selby will continue with his sessions with a specialist, but will step away from the game if he feels it is in his best interests.

“Hopefully I can get myself better and by speaking out I can help a lot of other people,” Selby said in his press conference following victory over Barry Pinches in the last-32 of the German Masters. “There are a lot of people out there that you don’t know are suffering,”

Trump blows away Zhou to reach German Masters quarter-finals

Judd Trump’s iron grip on the German Masters shows no signs of loosening, as he breezed past Zhou Yuelong 5-0 and into the quarter-finals.

Trump arrived in Berlin on the back of 14 matches unbeaten in the event, following his wins in 2020 and 2021.

There was never any doubt about him making it 15 in a row from the moment he knocked in a ton in the first frame, as he completely overwhelmed a talented but overmatched opponent.

- -

Bingtao stuns Selby with three-frame burst to book place in quarter-finals