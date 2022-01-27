Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Zhou Yuelong 19:55-23:00

We will be back at 7pm with the start of the last-16 matches in Berlin. Judd Trump chasing a record third straight German Masters title. He faces Zhou Yuelong in his tournament opener.

Last 16 on Thursday night

Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong

Tom Ford v Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson v Craig Steadman

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

AROUND THE TABLES LATEST (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 32)

David Gilbert 3-5 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 2-5 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 5-3 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 4-5 Shaun Murphy (0-84)

In goes the red Murphy needs for victory. He will face close friend Mark Allen in the last 16 on Friday afternoon. Murphy salutes the crowd. He is through in some style in the end.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-67)

Break of 67 from Murphy. 67 left up, but the 2005 world champion produces a fine safety shot. Looking a strong favourite at the moment.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-54)

Maflin maybe fearing the worst as he sips his water. Murphy focused on the business at hand. Chance to win in one visit.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-32)

Murphy first to the punch in the key frame he requires for victory. Lovely long red and Maflin reduced to a watching brief. Will he get back to the table?

