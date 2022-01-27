Snooker
Judd Trump - Zhou Yuelong
19:55-23:00
We will be back at 7pm with the start of the last-16 matches in Berlin. Judd Trump chasing a record third straight German Masters title. He faces Zhou Yuelong in his tournament opener.
Ad
Last 16 on Thursday night
German Masters
Murphy shrugs off sloppy start to see off Maflin and book his place in last-16
- Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong
- Tom Ford v Zhao Xintong
- Kyren Wilson v Craig Steadman
- Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
AROUND THE TABLES LATEST (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 32)
- David Gilbert 3-5 Yan Bingtao
- Noppon Saengkham 2-5 Ryan Day
- Sam Craigie 5-3 Ken Doherty
Kurt Maflin 4-5 Shaun Murphy (0-84)
In goes the red Murphy needs for victory. He will face close friend Mark Allen in the last 16 on Friday afternoon. Murphy salutes the crowd. He is through in some style in the end.
Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-67)
Break of 67 from Murphy. 67 left up, but the 2005 world champion produces a fine safety shot. Looking a strong favourite at the moment.
Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-54)
Maflin maybe fearing the worst as he sips his water. Murphy focused on the business at hand. Chance to win in one visit.
Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-32)
Murphy first to the punch in the key frame he requires for victory. Lovely long red and Maflin reduced to a watching brief. Will he get back to the table?
- -
Stream the 2022 German Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
German Masters
'Would I ever win another title?' – How Berlin inspired Rocket's remarkable rebirth
German Masters
Selby and Allen safely through but Highfield sent home
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad