Snooker
Gibraltar Open |
13:02-14:02
Welcome
Ad
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Gibraltar Open.
Snooker
Watch: King of the doubles Higgins produces magical match-winning treble
We will surely enjoy some real drama as Neil Robertson takes on Liang Wenbo in late-afternoon action.
Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson are also among the stars playing as they face Mark Lloyd and Lukas Kleckers respectively.
The big snooker debate that will not go away
Earlier this week, David Hendon filed his latest expert column for Eurosport, and you can read it here.
Prize money distribution in snooker is a subject of much discussion among players, many of whom are unhappy with the present arrangements, writes Eurosport commentator Hendon.
There is a strong argument for a rejigging of the prize money structure lower down the professional side of the sport. However, there are arguments on both sides of this debate.
'It's a shame I didn't grow up playing snooker in the UK' - Neil Robertson
Coming up
MARCH 24: First round
09:30 GMT
- Li Hang [39] v Luke Pinches (a)
- Martin O'Donnell [53] v Jordan Brown [23]
- Dominic Dale [59] v Louis Heathcote [99]
- Lee Stephens (a)v Ken Doherty [73]
- Xu Si [89] v Iulian Boiko [100]
- Peter Devlin [86] v Xiao Guodong [33]
- Barry Hawkins [8] v Zhang Anda [84]
- Rod Lawler (a) v Aaron Hill [87]
- Joshua Cooper (a) v Stuart Carrington [51]
11:00 GMT
- Ding Junhui [29] v Mark Lloyd (a)
- Gary Wilson [26] v Mark King [35]
- Andrew Pagett [102] v Ali Carter [22]
- Daniel Womersley (a) v Pang Junxu [54]
- Alfie Burden [106] v Rory McLeod [77]
11:30 GMT
- Wu Yize [78] v Andy Hicks [70]
- Kyren Wilson [4] v Lukas Kleckers [79]
- Neil Robertson [3] v Liang Wenbo [27]
- Oliver Lines [64] v David B Gilbert [18]
- Luca Brecel [14] v Jamie Curtis-Barrett (a)
12:30 GMT
- Hammad Miah [82] v David Lilley (a)
- Robbie Williams [57] v Stuart Watson (a)
- Hossein Vafaei [17] v Jak Jones [44]
13:00 GMT
- Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui (a)
- Zhao Xintong [6] v Jamie Clarke [60]
- Joshua Thomond (a) v Ross Muir (a)
- Allan Taylor [69] v Lyu Haotian [61]
14:00 GMT
- Noppon Saengkham [34] v Matthew Selt [28]
- Soheil Vahedi (a) v Sean Maddocks [107
- Farakh Ajaib [93] v Ashley Carty [65]
- Elliot Slessor [46] v Michael Georgiou (a)
- - -
Stream all of the enthralling action from the Gibraltar Open live and on-demand on discovery+
Snooker
Yan stamps ticket to Turkish Masters with win over Hallworth in qualifying
German Masters
Trump survives Hamilton scare to book Berlin spot as Hawkins and Bingham lose, Robertson wins
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad