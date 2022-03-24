Premium Snooker Gibraltar Open | 13:02-14:02

Welcome

Ad

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Gibraltar Open.

Snooker Watch: King of the doubles Higgins produces magical match-winning treble 07/02/2022 AT 12:36

We will surely enjoy some real drama as Neil Robertson takes on Liang Wenbo in late-afternoon action.

Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson are also among the stars playing as they face Mark Lloyd and Lukas Kleckers respectively.

The big snooker debate that will not go away

Earlier this week, David Hendon filed his latest expert column for Eurosport, and you can read it here

Prize money distribution in snooker is a subject of much discussion among players, many of whom are unhappy with the present arrangements, writes Eurosport commentator Hendon.

There is a strong argument for a rejigging of the prize money structure lower down the professional side of the sport. However, there are arguments on both sides of this debate.

'It's a shame I didn't grow up playing snooker in the UK' - Neil Robertson

Coming up

MARCH 24: First round

09:30 GMT

Li Hang [39] v Luke Pinches (a)

Martin O'Donnell [53] v Jordan Brown [23]

Dominic Dale [59] v Louis Heathcote [99]

Lee Stephens (a)v Ken Doherty [73]

Xu Si [89] v Iulian Boiko [100]

Peter Devlin [86] v Xiao Guodong [33]

Barry Hawkins [8] v Zhang Anda [84]

Rod Lawler (a) v Aaron Hill [87]

Joshua Cooper (a) v Stuart Carrington [51]

11:00 GMT

Ding Junhui [29] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Gary Wilson [26] v Mark King [35]

Andrew Pagett [102] v Ali Carter [22]

Daniel Womersley (a) v Pang Junxu [54]

Alfie Burden [106] v Rory McLeod [77]

11:30 GMT

Wu Yize [78] v Andy Hicks [70]

Kyren Wilson [4] v Lukas Kleckers [79]

Neil Robertson [3] v Liang Wenbo [27]

Oliver Lines [64] v David B Gilbert [18]

Luca Brecel [14] v Jamie Curtis-Barrett (a)

12:30 GMT

Hammad Miah [82] v David Lilley (a)

Robbie Williams [57] v Stuart Watson (a)

Hossein Vafaei [17] v Jak Jones [44]

13:00 GMT

Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui (a)

Zhao Xintong [6] v Jamie Clarke [60]

Joshua Thomond (a) v Ross Muir (a)

Allan Taylor [69] v Lyu Haotian [61]

14:00 GMT

Noppon Saengkham [34] v Matthew Selt [28]

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Sean Maddocks [107

Farakh Ajaib [93] v Ashley Carty [65]

Elliot Slessor [46] v Michael Georgiou (a)

- - -

Stream all of the enthralling action from the Gibraltar Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Snooker Yan stamps ticket to Turkish Masters with win over Hallworth in qualifying 06/02/2022 AT 14:45