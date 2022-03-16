The seventh edition of the Gibraltar Open takes place this spring with a return to the overseas territory after the 2021 edition was held in Milton Keynes due to Covid-19.
Reigning champion Judd Trump is in action looking to win the title for the third year in a row as the whirlwind tournament sees its champion crowned from a pool of 128 competitors in just 72 hours.
When is the Gibraltar Open?
The 2022 Gibraltar Open will be played between March 24 and 26.
Where is the Gibraltar Open taking place?
The event is being held at the Europa Sports Park, Gibraltar.
How can I watch the Gibraltar Open?
You can watch all the action live on Eurosport, or stream on discovery+.
Reports and highlights of the best action will be available on the Eurosport website.
Who is playing?
Judd Trump, who won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament is aiming for his third title in a row but faces a touch challenge amid the 128-person strong field, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Kyren Wilson, and other former winners Shaun Murphy, Stuart Bingham and Ryan Day.
Format?
The knockout format will see the 128 competitors whittled down to just two within 72 hours to face-off in the showpiece final. Each round, including the final, will be best of seven frames.
Prize money
Winner: £50,000
Runner-up: £20,000
Semi-final: £6,000
Quarter-final: £5,000
Last 16: £4,000
Last 32: £3,000
Last 64: £2,000
Highest break: £5,000
Total: £251,000
Former winners
2015 – Marco Fu
2016 – Shaun Murphy
2017 – Ryan Day
2019 – Stuart Bingham
2020 – Judd Trump
2021 – Judd Trump
First round draw
Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson
Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell
Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning
Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam (a)
Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield
Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page
Ryan Day v Ng On Yee
Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong
Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg
Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote
Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty
Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle
Xu Si v Iulian Boiko
Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong
Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda
John Higgins v David Grace
John Astley v Michael Holt
Cao Yupeng v Jamie O'Neill
Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei
Anthony McGill v Aaron Hill
Dean Young v Stuart Carrington
Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd
Gary Wilson v Mark King
Ian Burns v Tom Ford
Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
Mitchell Mann v Fergal O'Brien
Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis
Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge
Andrew Pagett v Allister Carter
Wu Yize v Andy Hicks
Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Oliver Lines v David B Gilbert
Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu
Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod
Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin
Hammad Miah v David Lilley
Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang
Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones
Lee Prickman v Yuan Sijun
Craig Steadman v Gao Yang
Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton
Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt
Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks
Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke
Mark J Williams v Ross Muir
Allan Taylor v Lyu Haotian
Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty
Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou
Mark Allen v Mark Joyce
Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth
Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins
Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans
James Cahill v Ben Hancorn
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra
Joe Perry v Sam Craigie
Kuldesh Johal v Michael White
Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan
Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill
Barry Pinches v Peter Lines
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ben Woollaston
