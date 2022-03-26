Judd Trump was dumped out of the Gibraltar Open after a shock whitewash defeat to Ricky Walden, ending his hat-trick hopes.

It was a major disappointment for the world no.3, whose hopes of winning a third successive tournament were ended after a fine display from Walden.

Ad

Walden took the first frame 82-30 with a solid break of 39, which came after a keenly-fought safety battle. Trump failed to escape a snooker with one attempt, before hitting perfectly on the second. He later added a pink and the final red with the brown, but it was Walden that prevailed.

Gibraltar Open Gibraltar Open LIVE - Trump and Robertson suffer shocks as title set to be decided 3 HOURS AGO

The second frame was even more comprehensive in Walden’s favour, as a fantastic break of 83 ultimately proved to be decisive. It looked like he may have hit a snag with the final red, which was sitting tightly on the right-hand cushion, but it proved to be academic and Walden went 2-0 up.

Walden took the third frame 71-1 with a break at 71 to go 3-0 up. That mammoth run ultimately ended when he missed a tough red to the right middle, but the frame had already been secured by that point.

The job was done when Walden won the fourth frame 58-18, as Trump’s safety undercutted the red and left it to pot. It was a very rare whitewash defeat for Judd – his first in Gibraltar for three years.

As for Walden, he will now face either Jordan Brown or Jamie Jones when the quarter-finals take place from midday.

Elsewhere, it was a day to forget for Jimmy Robertson, who suffered a whitewash defeat of his own to Ding Junhui.

Junhui took the first frame 61-2 with a break of 59, before romping home in the second and third frames 123-0 and 133-0, with breaks of 123 and 133.

The rout was completed in the fourth and final frame, as Junhui won it 119-14 with a break of 119 to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

Gibraltar Open Laboured Trump keeps Gibraltar Open hat-trick hopes alive with win over Lam 13 HOURS AGO