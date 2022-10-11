Jamie Carragher says Ronnie O’Sullivan is in his top three list of all-time greatest sportspeople, stating that the snooker player does things that “make you go wow”.

O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the best snooker player ever with seven World Championships, seven UK Championship titles and seven titles at The Masters which add up to a record 21 Triple Crown titles.

He also has the most ranking titles, with 39, and has been among the sport’s elite for two decades.

Carragher referred to O’Sullivan’s famous five minutes and eight seconds maximum break at the 1997 World Championship.

“The last one [sportsperson] I went for is Ronnie O’Sullivan,” Carragher told Sky Sports. "The reason being, I go back to taking my breath away.

“It’s not just that Ronnie O’Sullivan is the best snooker player of all-time, he can play with both hands.

“I know people say some footballers can play with both feet, but playing snooker left-handed and getting a 147 in five minutes – [these] things that just make you go 'wow', nobody else can do that.”

Carragher also chose Usain Bolt and Floyd Mayweather as his other two sporting GOATs.

“It was a privilege to play against Ronnie,” said Fu. “He is in the same rank as Federer, Messi, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

“I hope Ronnie carries on playing. Whenever Ronnie plays, we should support him.”

