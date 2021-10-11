Mark Allen was thrilled to succeed where fellow Northern Ireland snooker icons and former world champions Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor failed by making a competitive 147 break in front of a raucous home crowd.

The former Masters champion began his quest for title glory at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday by making the second maximum of his professional career in a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui in the first round.

Allen will face Peter Devlin in the last 64 of his home tournament, but admits winning the event may not match the buzz he got from making the total clearance.

“To do it here means so much to me, to give fans that buzz. It’s a memory I will hold for long time. I potted a good yellow, then a horrible brown. I couldn’t stop shaking on black, I just had to let arm go though and luckily it went in," said Antrim professional Allen, who also contributed knocks of 76 and 50.

“I have made around eight or nine hundred maximums in practice. But it’s very nerve-racking to do it in a big arena.

"I wanted to do it for the fans because I have given them nothing to cheer for in the past in this tournament. I don’t think Alex Higgins or Dennis Taylor ever made a 147 here so it’s great to be the only Northern Irish player to do so.

“I was relaxed as ever pre-match. I played well and my safety was good. Even without the 147 I was happy with my performance. I have a target on my back every year here, whoever I play has the chance to knock out the home favourite.”

