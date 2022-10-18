John Higgins quelled an inspired performance from Jackson Page to sneak a 4-3 win and reach the Northern Ireland Open third round.

In a blistering match that lasted barely 80 minutes despite going the distance, the players traded high-quality breaks as the momentum swung back and forth in Belfast.

Page looked to be closing on the biggest victory of his career when, leading 3-2 and with the pressure mounting with every shot, he lost control of the cue ball and soon missed a tricky pot into the left middle pocket. It was to prove decisive.

Higgins returned to the table, cleaned up with a brilliant 69 break to level the match, then pounced on another error in the deciding frame to seal victory with a majestic knock of 124.

He will next face the winner of Gerard Greene’s match with Robert Milkins.

For Page, it was a case of what might have been after a display of sensational potting went unrewarded.

He twice pegged back Higgins with breaks of 128 and 65 before edging 3-2 ahead with a 76 knock in the fifth.

Page missed a long red by some margin in the sixth frame, the first sign nerves might be playing a factor, to invite Higgins to the table. But his opponent immediately left a red over the pocket and, after some smart cueing, only the mind appeared capable of halting Page's charge.

Sadly for the Welshman, the pressure told. He broke down on 64, with Higgins responding with a brilliant 69, before the Scot's magical clearance in the decider.

"It was a big game for him," said Higgins on his opponent.

"I know he beat Barry Hawkins at the Worlds but it's maybe quite a big game that he's playing on the main table.

"He's not played on the main table a lot in his career. He was hitting the ball great, he was setting it up really, really good."

