Judd Trump - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Trump 0-0 Un-Nooh (33-38)

Delightful cut on a red from Judd and he opens up other reds in the process. What a simple but brutally effective shot that is. Chance then to make this counter attack a frame-winning one.

Trump 0-0 Un-Nooh (16-38)

A break of 38 ends with a missed red to green pocket. Wasn't an easy pot and so it proves. Trump cans a tasty red in response and this is first chance of the day for the Juddernaut.

Trump 0-0 Un-Nooh (0-24)

Almost 10 minutes gone here and no balls potted until Trump is short of pace with a long shot that he misses. White stays down table and Thepchaiya holes a mid-range red. First chance for the Thai speed merchant, who can go through these balls like a hot knife through butter. Only Ronnie O'Sullivan is faster according to average shot times on the professional circuit.

Trump 0-0 Un-Nooh (0-0)

A fine reception for the players. A packed crowd inside the Meadowbank Sports Centre for this one. Early bout of safety to sort out the narrative of this opening frame. Thepchaiya goes for a long red, but doesn't drop. No damage done as red runs safe.

Trump 0-0 Un-Nooh (0-0)

This could be quite an exciting contest. Both of these men are real flair players. No messing about when either of them gets among the balls. Trump is 5-0 ahead on the career head-to-heads so this would be a fine time to get his first victory against the 2019 world champion. "It is going to be a cracking match," says Thepchaiya.

Welcome back to Edinburgh

Should be quite a day's play at this Scottish Open with Judd Trump first in quarter-final action against Thai speed merchant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at 12pm before Kyren Wilson and Gary Wilson do battle on the main show table in Meadowbank. The big match of the day sees former world champion Mark Selby and Neil Robertson do battle at 7pm with Ricky Walden meeting Joe O'Connor for a semi-final spot. Boys on baize soon.

Judd Trump [3] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson [7] v Gary Wilson [31]

Ricky Walden [17] v Joe O'Connor [50]

Mark Selby [5] v Neil Robertson [4]

Selby admits he 'needs to be at the top of my game' to beat Robertson

Mark Selby admits he will “need to be at the top of my game” when he takes on Neil Robertson on Friday for a place in the semi-final of the Scottish Open.

Late on Thursday, Selby edged out Jack Lisowski 4-2 to seal his place in the next round after racing into a three-nil lead. But his opponent made him sweat by winning the next two.

And The Jester needed a touch of good fortune to see out the match as Lisowski fouled by inadvertently potting a red.

Ultimately, however, Selby was just relieved to get over the finishing line.

“Yeah, I mean, I tried my best to throw the match away, didn’t I, from 3-0? But I got to four first and that’s the main thing,” Selby reflected afterwards.

What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?

The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.

- - -

