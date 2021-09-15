Judd Trump's new-found freedom in playing pool extends beyond his passion for potting balls, according to British blue baize icon Jayson Shaw.

Scotsman Shaw – the 2010 Blackball world champion and 2020 Mosconi Cup MVP – could face 2019 world snooker champion Trump in an epic all-British clash in the winners' third round if both men can successfully negotiate their next matches.

Trump set up a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Shammari courtesy of a 9-2 win over Dhruvalkumar Patel of India with Shaw due to meet Hsieh Chia Chen of Chinese Taipei at the elite Atlantic City event hosted by Harrah’s Resort.

Commentating during Trump's victory over Patel, Shaw admitted the relaxed nature of nine-ball pool was suiting Trump's style compared to the more intense environs of snooker.

"I've been told he doesn't enjoy playing when he's all dressed up. He doesn't enjoy long sleeved shirts," said Shaw. "This is more comfortable for him."

Trump's snooker expertise came to the fore when he left his opponent in a brutal snooker proving key on the two ball in the 10th rack after a nervy start to the match as he eased through with little fuss.

