Michael Holt has taken his first steps towards becoming a snooker coach despite admitting he is not yet ready to hang up his cue.

The world number 31 from Nottingham has been playing on the World Snooker Tour since 1998 and won his first ranking event when he claimed the Shoot Out in Watford last year.

Holt admits he has been thinking about turning his attention to coaching future generations of green baize hopefuls for some time after being inspired by the 1995 world finalist Nigel Bond's decision to follow a similar path.

“I thought about it ages ago. I know Nigel Bond pretty well and he has been doing it for quite a while. We aren’t going to China at the moment and I’ve got a family at the end of the day,” Holt said on WST

“I’ve been getting quite a lot of bookings so far which is good. It is something I know a lot about. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, so I can stand and talk about snooker all day.

When players come to me, I can see any issues straight away. I’m never stuck for things to tell them. When you see them take that on themselves and have a lightbulb moment, it is a nice feeling. It is great to help someone.

“Having been involved in the professional game for 25 seasons, where everyone is obviously very good, you become desensitised to how hard this game is. All of a sudden you are watching amateur players, trying to help and improve them. They are doing things wrong which seem obvious to me.

"The traits are all pretty similar between the players. It is good to help them and see it differently. One thing I’ve noticed is that when you are speaking about the fundamentals all of the time, it actually does remind yourself of them as well.

"When you are playing at that high level you are going more in depth and looking at really technical things. Sometimes you forget to keep fundamentals like alignment in mind."

The role of coaches to help players improve technical aspects is becoming a key part of snooker with SightRight guru Stephen Feeney inspiring Mark Williams' charge to a third world title in 2018 and Chris Henry coaching both of this year's world finalists Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy.

“I’m sure I could help a young professional," added Holt. "I am the sort of person that does think about things, I take notice and I’m sure I have gained a lot of knowledge. Snooker is the only thing I really know and something that I can turn my hand to straight away.

I have always been mindful of what might happen after snooker. I’ve done a few courses and an Open University degree. At the end of the day you can’t replicate 30 years of experience with any one qualification.

"I genuinely know what I’m talking about when it comes to snooker. I think I have picked up quite a lot along the way in my career.”

