Jack Lisowski and Stephen Maguire helped themselves to four centuries in booking their respective places in the last 64 of the inaugural Turkish Masters in Antalya next month.

World number 17 Lisowski enjoyed breaks of 109, 98, 110, 53 and 65 in easing to a 5-1 victory over world seniors champion David Lilley while 2004 UK Championship winner Maguire compiled knocks of 94, 103 and 101 in a 5-2 dismissal of world 79 Zhao Jianbo.

Anthony Hamilton won the battle of the veteran potters as closing knocks of 74 and 41 saw him edge out 1997 world champion Ken Doherty 5-3 at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

Indian Open champion Matthew Selt recovered from trailing 3-1 and 4-3 to complete a 5-4 win over Zhang Anda.

Qualifying continues on Thursday with world number 15 Anthony McGill meeting Jamie Clarke and Championship League winner David Gilbert facing Andy Hicks.

The top four seeds have their opening matches held over until the venue with world number one Mark Selby drawn against Wu Yize, number two Judd Trump facing Michael Georgiou, Masters winner Neil Robertson taking on Iulian Boiko and Wilson meeting Rory McLeod with world number three O'Sullivan opting out.

Local wildcards Enes Bakirci faces new Shoot Out champion Hossein Vafaei and Ismail Turker confronts Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the venue.

All matches are the best-of-nine frames until the semi-finals which are the best-of-11 frames before a best-of-17 frame final.

The last 64 of the Turkish Masters runs between 7-13 March at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Turkish Masters first round results

Pang Junxu 4-5 Aaron Hill

Lu Ning 5-0 Lei Peifan

Mark King 1-5 Zak Surety

Martin O'Donnell 5-1 Michael Judge

Liam Highfield 2-5 Ashley Hugill

Matthew Selt 5-4 Zhang Anda

Anthony Hamilton 5-3 Ken Doherty

Xiao Guodong 5-4 Xu Si

Jack Lisowski 5-1 David Lilley

David Grace 5-2 Peter Lines

Jordan Brown 5-2 Bai Langning

Stephen Maguire 5-2 Zhao Jianbo

