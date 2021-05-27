Ronnie O'Sullivan has to play more of waiting game to claim a seventh world snooker title, according to the three-times Crucible semi-finalist Tony Knowles.

Knowles feels O'Sullivan paid a heavy price for pushing the boat out in his 13-12 defeat to Anthony McGill in the last 16 having recovered from 10-5 behind to lead 12-11 as his title defence ended in a sense of regret and frustration.

An unforced safety error in the penultimate frame that saw McGill compile 136 was compounded by O'Sullivan missing a tricky mid-range red having rolled in 42 and apparently on the cusp of victory as McGill pounced with a run of 85 to seal the win.

Bolton favourite Knowles feels O'Sullivan will equal Stephen Hendry's Crucible record of seven world titles, but feels the six-times champion could make life easier for himself in key moments.

"Ronnie underestimates how good he is, he thinks he has to do this that and the other to win his games and he doesn’t. All he has to do sometimes is sit and wait," said Knowles.

"He starts playing okay then pushes the boat out a little too much, all he has to do is control his game a little bit better and he’d be unbeatable.

He complicates things without working to his strengths. If he worked to his strengths, which he’s got a lot of, he’d be unbeatable on the table.

"There’s just that area of the game he lets slip away, or that one session and then he doesn’t really want to play or compete.

"The trouble is in them areas he has to fight and he doesn’t really want to, he just wants to play the way he sees it."

Knowles – who famously destroyed defending champion Steve Davis 10-1 in the first round of the 1982 World Championship – believes O'Sullivan is the most talented player in history, but also feels John Higgins is the most complete cueman of all time.

"I don’t have Ronnie down as the best ever, but I have him down as the best ability-wise,’" said Knowles speaking to the Metro

John Higgins is top of the list, I have said that for the last 10 years. John Higgins, for me, is the best all-round player there’s ever been.

"Apart from (Australia's former world billiards champion) Walter Lindrum, best ever cueist all-round ever is Walter Lindrum. Hendry’s one of the best break-builders there’s ever been, but not all-round."

Knowles has praised world number one Judd Trump for learning how to control matches as he matures, but believes he can study world champion Mark Selby, Higgins and UK winner Neil Robertson in how to enhance aspects of game management.

The Bolton favourite also believes Stuart Bingham was the best player at the World Championship and is surprised he didn't manage to add to his success in 2015 after losing 17-15 to Selby in a semi-final epic.

"I think Stuart Bingham was the best player at the World Championships, he outplayed Mark Selby," added former world number two Knowles.

"Just one or two slight errors, but in terms of break building, control, he was the best player. Very consistent, very good all round."

