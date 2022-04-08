When 21-year-old Tiger Woods was rampaging around Augusta National to win the first of his five Masters titles by a record 12 strokes in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan was back in Blighty preparing to race around the Crucible Theatre making his epic world-record 147 in five minutes and eight seconds.

Both moments are etched in sporting folklore and both figures have progressed to transcend their respective fields of play with 15-time major winner Woods embarking upon his 24th US Masters appearance a week before O'Sullivan competes at a record 30th straight Crucible competition in Sheffield

The six-time world champion is widely regarded as the snooker GOAT, but admits he has always used the innate will-to-win of his golfing equivalent to recover from adversity as an iconic inspiration in his own domain.

O'Sullivan is astonished but not surprised by Woods and his ability to return to the golf course for the season's first major only 14 months after surviving a life-threatening car crash in Los Angeles

"When I found out that he was going to be teeing it up at Augusta, yeah, brilliant I thought. Absolutely brilliant," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"I mean, if he makes the cut it's a miracle to be fair, but you also wouldn't put it past him to win it.

There is me saying he'll be happy to make the cut when he will probably go and win it. It is only Tiger Woods who could do that.

At the venerable sporting age of 46, O'Sullivan and Woods look far from ready for a quiet life.

The Rocket has revelled in centuries and cue ball wizardry, compiling a staggering 1,154 since turning professional in 1992.

He is the most dominant ranking tournament winner of all time on 38 and chases a record-equalling seventh world title while Woods continues his quest to move within two majors of Jack Nicklaus and add to his 83 PGA Tour wins since turning professional in 1996.

O'Sullivan has always been piped into the US Masters ahead of his 17-day busman's holiday in Sheffield with Woods also donning the Green Jacket in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

#OnThisDay: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record 147 from 1997

"Listen, it was great to watch Tiger coming through at the same time as me and Augusta always fell the week before the World Championship," said O'Sullivan.

"So I always got excited about Augusta because you think well, the World Championships quickly follows that so yeah, I'll be keeping a keen interest on it this year."

O'Sullivan is of a mind that Woods is similar to his own mindset in allowing himself to enjoy playing the game for the fans rather than getting bogged down by pressure of personal aspirations. Finding the happy medium is key to happiness in life, he comments

"I think it's about having a bit of a perspective on it from his point of view," explained O'Sullivan, who will start the World Championship as World No. 1, 20 years after first reaching the summit.

"Whereas before he was World No. 1, winning five or six tournaments every year, obviously pinpointing the majors, he's probably not going to have that latitude now.

Ronnie O'Sullivan on the golf course. Image credit: Eurosport

"Destiny has probably taken that out of his own hands, but I think he has probably had time to reflect and sit back and go: 'Do you know what? I don't actually have to win tournaments'.

He should be thinking: 'People just want to see me play, people are missing me and people still get a huge buzz seeing me'..he must feel that he brings something to the table that no other golfer brings. Which he does, of course. I think in an unselfish kind of way, he's kind of gone: 'I'm still going to turn up and play just because everybody wants to see me turn up'.

"Put on that red shirt, get my golf club out and stand on that first tee likes he's got a 10-inch, you know what, while the others have a two-inch, you know what.

"They know what's gone on before and they're still gonna go: 'He's the guv'nor over there, mate'.

"I mean, even if he's standing on one leg, they just know that they're normal people you know? They become normalized when they see him.

"When he's not about they get a little bit of a step in their walk, they start thinking they're something they're not and then all sudden Tiger turns up. They are like: 'Oh, Guv'nor here, chill out, pipe down'.

"When you are Tiger Woods, you can make people feel like that."

O'Sullivan's favourite Woods moment was shared on social media by sportswear manufacturer Nike on Thursday before he embarked upon his first round at the 86th Masters, his first competitive appearance in 17 months after his horrific car crash.

"It isn't just about golf, it’s about succeeding against all odds. Tiger is never done," tweeted Nike.

"Tiger has brought so many wonderful memories to people across the world," added O'Sullivan. "I remember when he hit that chip on the 16th hole in 2005 and the Nike ball stopped right on the hole with the emblem before dropping. The sponsors must have been wondering: 'How does that happen?'

"Golfing gods probably, but it takes someone like Tiger to produce that magic."

